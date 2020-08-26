Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cancer Genetics, Inc., Jernigan Capital, Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NTN Buzztime, Inc., Principia Biopharma Inc., Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGIX with StemoniX, Inc.

If you are a JCAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP, JCAP-PB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JCAP to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. for $17.30 per share.

If you are a JCAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MNTA to JNJ for $52.50 per share in cash.

If you are a MNTA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NTN with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC.

If you are a NTN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRNB to Sanofi for $100 per share.

If you are a PRNB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBPH to F-star Therapeutics, Limited.

If you are a SPBH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VAR to Siemens Healthineers AG.

If you are a VAR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]m.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management.

If you are a YIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

