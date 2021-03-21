Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CATM, JCS, CTB, CLGX, CNIG, CUB, FFG and HMSY
Mar 21, 2021, 09:09 ET
Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CATM for $35.00 per share.
If you are a CATM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JCS and Pineapple Energy, LLC.
If you are a JCS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CTB to GT for $41.75 per share and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 GT shares per CTB share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLGX for $80.00 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CNIG to an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP for $24.75 per share.
If you are a CNIG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CUB for $70.00 per share.
If you are a CUB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of FFG to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share.
If you are a FFG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMSY to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 per share.
If you are a HMSY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
