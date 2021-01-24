Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CBMG, CIT, HMSY, INFO, PS, SPWH, UROV, and WDR

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIT to First Citizens for 0.0620 FCNCA shares per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMSY to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 per share.

If you are a HMSY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INFO to SPGI for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 SPGI shares per INFO share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PS to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share.

If you are a PS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SPWH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SPWH to affiliates of the Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share.

If you are a SPWH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: UROV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Urovant to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share.

If you are a UROV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WDR to affiliates of Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

