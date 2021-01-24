Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CHNG, COHR, LITE, CPAH, MGLN, NAV, OBLN, OXFD and WTRE
Jan 24, 2021, 11:07 ET
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CHNG to Optum for $25.75 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) - Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of COHR to LITE for $100.00 per share and 1.1851 LITE shares per share.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPAH to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MGLN to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NAV to Traton for $44.50 per share.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OBLN with ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OXFD to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 per share.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group for $31.10 per share.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm