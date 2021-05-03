Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of FI, JCS, KNL, MLHR, LMNX, MUDS, PPD, ROT, TPCO, WRI, and KIM

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JCS and Pineapple Energy, LLC.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) - Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MLHR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KNL and MLHR.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LMNX to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MUDS to Procaps Group, S.A.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PPD to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ROT to Sarcos Robotics.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQGS: TPCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WRI and KIM.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

