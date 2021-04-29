Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of KSU, GFN, NCBS, MFNC, TRMT, RMRM, PFPT, GRA, PFBI, PEBO and KTYB

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GFN to United Rentals for $19.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NCBS) – Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS:MFNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) - RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRMT to RMRM.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Thoma Bravo for $176.00 per share in cash.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) – People Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQGS:PEBO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: KTYB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KTYB to SYBT for $4.75 in cash and 0.64 SYBT share per KTYB share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

