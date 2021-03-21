Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of STAY, FI, GNMK, NTEC, RMBL, and SLGG

NEW YORK, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash.

If you are a STAY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GNMK to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NTEC with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, former Decoy stockholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company, and Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RMBL and RideNow.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SLGG with Mobcrush Streaming. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mobcrush will receive 0.528 shares of Super League per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm