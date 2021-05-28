Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of XEC, COG, STAY, HGV, HWCC, LEAF, MFNC, NCBS, PEBO, PFBI, and PPD

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cimarex Energy Co. (NASDAQ: XEC) – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NASDAQ: COG)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of XEC to COG.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HGV to Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HWCC to Omni Cable.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings for $8.50 per share.

Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: MFNC) – Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NCBS)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

People's Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PEBO) – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGM: PFBI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI.

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PPD to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share.

