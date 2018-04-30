Lift Accessories: Going Beyond the Bling to Get to the Bang (for your Buck)

In 2017, Rotary's 10 best-selling accessories all helped add versatility to lifts. Watch the video countdown at www.rotarylift.com/Accessories/ or keep reading!

10. Two-Post Tool Holder – This easy-to-mount tool holder is the perfect addition to a two-post lift to hold most tools that technicians need access to within arms' reach.

9. Supplementary Jack Stand – Stabilize vehicles on two-post surface and inground lifts when removing heavy parts with a lightweight, easy-to-use jack stand with 4,000 lbs. of capacity and a maximum height of seven feet.

8. Air and Electric Utility Box – This all-in-one utility box provides easy access to air and electric feeds with additional hooks to hang tools right on the two-post or four-post lift, so there's no need to waste time leaving the bay.

7. Adapter Extension Kit with Mounting Rack – This extension kit for 10,000 and 12,000 lb. two-post lifts with 3-stage arms add 3.5" to 5" of additional clearance from lift arms to the adapters used to lift the vehicle's frame.

6. Rolling Jack – Perfect to pair with any drive-on lift, rolling jacks can lift the front, rear or all wheels off the runways for conducting brake, tire, suspension and alignment work.

5. Truck/Van Auxiliary Adapter Set with Rack – These auxiliary adapters are ideal for vans or pickups that need a little more clearance to reach the manufacturer's recommended lifting points – up to 9 3/8" – on any surface-mounted or inground frame-engaging lift with flip-up adapters.

4. Wheel Wing Kit – Brake and tire work is easier when technicians can ergonomically move heavy wheels to the wheel wing mounted right on the lift arm.

3. Trio Adapter Extension Kit – Designed for use with the SmartLift SL210 inground lift with Trio Arms and the two-post SPOA10 with Trio Arms, these adapters provide additional lifting height and clearance between the vehicle and the lift arms.

2. Low Profile Adapter Kit – Properly lift unibody vehicles on two-post and Smartlift inground lifts equipped with 3-stage arms using this set of four low-profile adapters.

1. Door Defender Carriage Cover – Install this thin rubber guard on both carriages of a two-post lift to prevent dings when opening vehicle doors.

"Lifts are pretty straightforward in their functionality, but adding the right accessories to them can significantly impact and expand their versatility," says Josh Scroggins, OEM and Aftermarket Parts Marketing Leader for Rotary Lift. "Genuine Rotary accessories are made of the highest quality materials and designed and certified specifically for our lifts. We stock more than 35,000 parts and accessories to offer our customers a variety of options to improve service efficiency and productivity."

Rotary Lift offers the broadest line of lifts and lift accessories of any North American lift manufacturer. Given the 2017 accessory trends and the strong interest in the brand's patented Trio Arms availability, the company anticipates the 2018 accessories market will continue to focus on expanding and extending lift arm capabilities. Rotary's Trio Arms feature a two-piece, three-stage asymmetrical arm that accommodates a wider range of vehicles, with two telescoping arm sections and a lightweight sliding adapter assembly integrated into the second arm to fit truck adapters, round polymer adapters or three-position flip-up adapters. Trio Arms come standard on the SPOA10 asymmetrical lift, the brand's most popular two-post lift, and SmartLift® inground lifts.

"It's no coincidence that the majority of the top-selling accessories were associated with expanding lift arms' capabilities," says Scroggins. "Versatility is the name of the game when servicing vehicles and having the ability to customize just one lift arm for any vehicle that comes through is a win for any service bay. This year, I expect to see a big lift around our truck adapters, round polymer adapters and three-position flip-up adapters, along with our extension kits that increase the height of the adapters for oversized vehicles, as Trio Arms continue to grow in popularity."

About Rotary

Rotary is the leading brand of vehicle lifts and wheel service equipment in North America. Rotary was founded in 1925 by the inventor of the first automotive hydraulic lift and now offers the broadest line of lifts and wheel service equipment for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit applications. Its products include two-post, four-post, inground, scissor, mobile column, parallelogram, and platform lifts, as well as alignment lifts and instrumentation, tire changers, and wheel balancers.

Rotary is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand. VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 13 major vehicle lifting and collision repair brands: Rotary, Chief®, Forward®, Direct-Lift®, Revolution®, Hanmecson®, Ravaglioli, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

