Lift Aesthetics Announces Partnership with Destination Aesthetics™ Under Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP), Elevating the Napa Valley Aesthetic Experience

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lift Aesthetics is proud to announce its partnership with Destination Aesthetics™, one of California's most recognized and award-winning medical spa brands. This collaboration, powered by Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP), represents a new era of elevated patient experience, clinical excellence, and community connection in Napa Valley.

Lift Aesthetics rebrands to Destination Aesthetics Medical Spa

Under the partnership, Lift Aesthetics joins the Destination Aesthetics family as Lift x Destination Aesthetics, with a full rebrand to Destination Aesthetics Napa planned for January 1, 2026, marking the sixth Destination Aesthetics location under the AMP umbrella. The transition is part of AMP's national strategy to unite leading medical aesthetic practices through innovation, safety, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional patient outcomes and experiences.

"This partnership is about amplifying what Lift already does so well by combining heart and aesthetics with the highest level of medical excellence," said Shawna Chrisman, NP, Founder of Destination Aesthetics and Managing Partner at AMP. "AMP empowers practices like Lift to thrive by providing world-class resources, training, and technology while preserving the team culture and patient relationships that make each practice unique."

The partnership aligns Lift's reputation for personalized, high-touch care with Destination Aesthetics' leadership in education, advanced training, and medical innovation. Together, the brands bring expanded services, cutting-edge technology, and access to nationally recognized injector development programs to the Napa Valley region. These efforts are supported by AMP's infrastructure, compliance expertise, and strategic growth resources.

"We are thrilled to partner with a brand that shares our values of education, community, and personalized patient care," said Ian Cassidy, Practice Manager of Lift Aesthetics. "This collaboration allows us to offer even more to our patients while maintaining the integrity and intimacy of the Lift experience."

As part of the integration, Lift's providers are receiving advanced education with the Destination Aesthetics and AMP Education Teams, partnering with the Allergan Medical Institute (AMI), SkinMedica®, and other leading industry organizations to ensure ongoing clinical excellence. AMP's support also allows Lift x DA to expand into wellness services, including weight loss programs launching later this year.

Patients can expect a seamless experience throughout the transition, retaining the same trusted team while gaining access to new technologies, enhanced services, and expanded loyalty benefits.

About Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP)

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) is a visionary medical aesthetics organization founded by Leon Capital Group, a family holding company with more than $10 billion in private assets spanning healthcare, financial services, and technology. AMP is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing medical aesthetics platforms, partnering with top practices across the country to elevate clinical excellence, innovation, and patient experience.

Structured as a technology-enabled, education-driven partnership model rather than a conventional consolidation platform, AMP empowers its partners to expand their brands, strengthen their legacies, and access the industry's most comprehensive support network.

Through its commitment to the highest standards of safety, quality, and growth, AMP continues to redefine partnership in medical aesthetics, serving as a true ally to practices both within and beyond its organization.

Visit www.weramp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Advanced Medaesthetic Partners