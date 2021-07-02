Lift Off for Avianca Airlines' Ontario, Calif., to San Salvador Service

ONTARIO, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials are celebrating the launch of Avianca Airlines' service to El Salvador – the first of its kind between the Inland Empire to Central America. More than 100 passengers were expected aboard Avianca's history making inaugural flight Thursday night.

The Bogota, Colombia-based carrier will operate three flights a week from ONT to San Salvador International Airport (SAL) in the capital city of El Salvador. Flights will arrive at ONT at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with return service departing ONT at 1:15 a.m.

"We have waited with great anticipation to welcome Avianca Airlines, its passengers and crew members to Ontario International," said Alan D. Wapner, Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario and President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. "We are confident that our modern, low-cost international gateway, vibrant local economy and intensely loyal customer base will create tremendous value for Avianca."

Flight # Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Aircraft AV530 SAL ONT 7:10 p.m. 11:30 p.m. Tue, Thu, Sat Airbus A319 AV531 ONT SAL 1:15 a.m. 7:05 a.m. Wed, Fri, Sun Airbus A319

*All times local

Said Rolando Damas, General Director of Avianca, "We acknowledge the importance of connecting North America with El Salvador and our markets in Central America, especially for those who travel to see their family and friends. We are sure that this new route is also a great opportunity to promote tourism to El Salvador and California as well."

Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer, sounded an equally optimistic tone, saying, "Our flight schedule will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels this month as Ontario experiences the quickest recovery among airports in California. In addition to Avianca's historic El Salvador service, airlines operating at ONT are offering nonstop service to two dozen popular destinations this summer, six more than the summer of 2019, including Charlotte, Chicago (O'Hare International), Honolulu, Houston (William P. Hobby Airport) and Mexico City."

A member of the Star Alliance, Avianca will operate from Terminal 2 at ONT and serve the ONT-SAL route with Airbus 319 aircraft, accommodating as many as 120 passengers in business and economy class seating.

Air travelers, greeters and other ONT visitors are reminded that face coverings are still required in public transit areas including airport terminals and onboard aircraft.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

