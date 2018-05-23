Lift Off with H.C. Starck's Niobium C-103 Alloy for Space Exploration

"H.C. Starck is proud of its achievements in the development of our new advanced niobium C-103 alloy that has excellent resistance to high frequency vibrations at cryogenic temperatures that occur in satellites and particularly in high performance rocket nozzle applications," said Judson Humphrey, Market Director for Aerospace, Defense and Government for the Fabricated Products Division.

Andreas Mader, CEO of the Fabricated Products Division, added, "H.C. Starck's niobium C-103 alloy is part of our alloy development program to extend our fabricated products portfolio allowing customers to take advantage of the unique characteristics of our alloyed materials. We are working with customers in space exploration to design the highest quality and performance products with the prospects of more advanced space exploration in mind."

Partnering with its customers, H.C. Starck develops and optimizes materials, products and processes. We offer decades of powder metallurgical experience and the chemical know-how to formulate powders transforming them into fabricated products for the most challenging applications. With extensive in-house state-of-the-art labs equipped with the latest in analytical tools, testing equipment, modeling and simulation software, H.C. Starck can evaluate product performance for the most critical applications.

About H.C. Starck

The Fabricated Products Division, a leading global manufacturer of components made from refractory and other materials, is an independent Business Unit of H.C. Starck with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. The H.C. Starck Group is an international leading supplier of refractory technology metals and technical ceramics, supplying growing industrial sectors such as electronics, the chemical industry, automotive industry, medical technology, aviation and aerospace, energy, environmental technology, machine and tool building from its own production locations in Europe, America, and Asia.

