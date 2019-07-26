Lift Off With Waldorf Astoria Beijing's "Into Deep Space" 3D Projection Afternoon Tea

The new galactic theme sees 3D projections besides each table setting a scene for imagination and wonder, as the afternoon tea set's creations similarly evoke the appearance and emotions of inspiring space travel. With space prompting feelings of hi-tech exploration, the unknown and bold adventure, a variety of flavorful creations have been prepared by expert chefs that will make guests starry-eyed.

The menu for the Galaxy Themed Afternoon Tea Set includes the Crispy Fish Skin Crater with Black Garlic Puree and Caviar, Space Grain-Fed Wagyu Beef Pho Spring Rolls, Crystalline Melon with Feta Cheese and Black Caviar and the succulent Apollo 16 Wagyu Katsu Sandwich on Milk Bread which is inspired by the food, beef and gravy taken by the Apollo 16 astronauts in the tenth crewed mission in the United States Apollo space program in April 16, 1972. Among the assortment of desserts are an ethereal selection of a Nebula Mini Doughnut, Meteorite Crystal Rock Lychee Mousse, and R3-D3 Milky Way Chocolate cake and Milk Chocolate Fudge Cheesecake Stonehenge that uses the molecular gastronomy technique with seasonal berries; the dessert is inspired by the prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England. There is also a Saturn Fermented Rice Velvet Cake and a kinder surprise from the Mysterious Asteroid Ball which resembles a small asteroid with hidden sweets inside.

The galaxy themed afternoon tea set also includes intriguing beverages such as the color-changing non-alcohol cocktail Interstellar and the satellite Vietnam Iced Coffee to cool the capital's summer heat. The 3D projector for this themed afternoon tea summons diverse combinations of planets depending on the temperature of the drink. Scorching Mars will appear when a 3D projector detects a hot drink, while Mercury along the Neptune will appear and orbits around the star when icy cold beverages are detected. This interactive experience alongside the exciting afternoon tea set allows guests to engage in hi-tech wonders and the mysteries of the universe while enjoying a variety of beverages.

"I am extremely excited with the innovative attempt for Into Deep Space 3D Projection Afternoon Tea experience. Our Waldorf service extends beyond offering a luxurious and sophisticated service, we also provide guests an unforgettable and tasteful experience in visual and tactile aspects. This time we promised to provide guests an interactive 3D projection experience second to none," said Brian Tong, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Beijing.

The exquisite Galaxy and Planet Mars Themed Afternoon Tea Set available at Waldorf Astoria Beijing is presented in the stylish and elegant confines of Peacock Alley. The price for each afternoon tea set starts at RMB 688 which includes a delicate and vibrant assortment of galaxy themed savories, pastries and beverages.

The Galaxy Themed Tea Set will be offered to guests in the hotel's Peacock Alley

From July 8th, 2019 to November 22nd, 2019.

The price for Galaxy themed tea set is 688RMB from 8th July to 3rd September and

Planet Mars themed tea set 598RMB from 4th September to 22nd November.

For reservations at Waldorf Astoria Beijing, please call +86-10-85208989 or visit www.waldorfastoria.com/beijing.

About Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Opened February 21, 2014, Waldorf Astoria Beijing marks the second Waldorf Astoria hotel in China and the brand's continued international expansion. Standing as a dramatic bronze building, the hotel is a landmark in the heart of the Wangfujing district, and an icon where time transcends through the rich Chinese tradition to today's sophisticated affluent lifestyle. The hotel features 169 luxuriously appointed guestrooms including 37 suites and nine with furnished terraces in the main hotel tower and a Waldorf Astoria Hutong Courtyard Villa, plus three Hutong Courtyard Suites and a Hutong Courtyard Two-bedroom Suite in two beautifully constructed (to original specifications) Hutong Courtyards. Waldorf Astoria Beijing features three unique restaurants, including Peacock Alley, Brasserie1893 and Zijin Mansion, 796 square metre function space, a spa and fitness centre with heated indoor swimming pool. The hotel is operated by Hilton Worldwide and owned by China Oil & Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO). Guests of Waldorf Astoria Beijing also enjoy the unparalleled benefits of the Hilton.

About SELETTI

SELETTI, as a leading creative Italian brand, was founded by Mr. Romano Seletti in Mantova, 1964. "Revolution is the only Solution" as SELETTI's brand philosophy was created by Mr. Stefano Seletti, the son of Mr. Romano Seletti, the current CEO and creative director, made a brand new positioning of SELETTI by working with a lot of talented and unique artists and designers such as Studio Job, Maurizio Cattelan, Marcantonio. Every collection of SELETTI——Diesel with SELETTI, SELETTI wears Toiletpaper, Job&SELETTI attract millions of fans all around the world. Design Pride Parade, which hold by SELETTI is one of the most impressive events during the Salone de Mobile every year.



