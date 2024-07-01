Lift, Tone, Transform: Cosmo Prof® Announces Second Annual Iconic Blonde Virtual Event, set to Inspire and Educate Beauty Professionals.

Stylists can unlock the artistry of balayage brilliance, perfect lived-in and beachy tones, and master the coveted money piece at Cosmo Prof's Iconic Blonde Virtual Event.

DENTON, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Prof® , the premier distributor of professional salon products and education, proudly unveils the return of its highly anticipated virtual event, the second annual Iconic Blonde , set for July 14, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT. Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, this year's gathering promises to deliver unparalleled education, inspiration, and networking opportunities for beauty professionals passionate about mastering the art of blonding. Iconic Blonde underscores the continued importance of blonding trends in the beauty industry, offering stylists essential tools, techniques, and insights to meet the ever-growing demand for the art of blonding.

Blonding continues to be a defining trend in the beauty industry, prominently seen at recent red-carpet events with popular styles such as Glam Blonde, Honey Blonde, Brushed Blonde, and the sought-after Platinum Blonde, driving the need for stylists to stay abreast of the latest techniques and products. As innovations in hair care make blonding more accessible and less damaging, it's imperative for professionals to remain informed about best practices. Cosmo Prof's commitment to excellence and education shines through with the Iconic Blonde event, catering to stylists at all levels of expertise, from seasoned professionals to novice students. By convening industry experts and leaders, Cosmo Prof ensures that stylists are equipped with the knowledge and resources necessary to create beautiful blondes while maintaining the integrity of the hair.

This year, in conjunction with the Iconic Blonde event, Cosmo Prof launched the first-ever Iconic Bright Spots Awards on Instagram, aimed at recognizing licensed hair stylists and salon owners who master the art of blonding. Blonding success stories are worth celebrating, and the Cosmo Prof team is thrilled to honor the achievements of blonding specialists by announcing the competition winners in front of all Iconic Blonde attendees.

The event offers an array of classes and sessions designed to inspire and elevate stylists' skills in blonding. Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking presentations from industry experts, encouraging them to explore new perspectives and strategies to enhance their businesses. Stylists can also expect a masterclass led by Schwarzkopf Professional. Additionally, the event boasts a dynamic program featuring top educators from leading brands specializing in blonding techniques, such as Wella, Joico, John Paul Mitchell, and Olaplex, among others.

Renowned for their expertise and dedication to the craft, this year's hosts, Stew Vann , an educator and blonding specialist based in Florida, and Presley Poe , an international educator and salon owner, will lead the event and share their wealth of knowledge on stage. Additionally, Carlos Rojas , a salon owner and global educator, will be at the event capturing behind-the-scenes footage showcased on the Cosmo Prof Instagram page throughout the day.

"As we reflect on the success of our inaugural Iconic Blonde event, it's clear just how vital blonding education is to the beauty industry. Stylists are eager for the latest techniques, tools, and resources to meet their clients' evolving needs. We saw an overwhelming response last year, showcasing the demand for high-quality education in this ever-popular category. At Cosmo Prof, we remain dedicated to being true allies to stylists, ensuring they have everything they need to excel and innovate in their craft," shared April Holt, Group Vice President of Cosmo Prof Stores.

Building on the success of last year's event, Iconic Blonde continues to offer valuable Continuing Education (CE) Hours to participants in select states. This year, we're thrilled to announce an expected increase in the number of stylists earning CE Hours. While each participant can earn up to six CE Hours, the growing interest in the event suggests that more stylists than ever will take advantage of this opportunity. Compared to last year, where 7,682 CE Hours were earned, this year's event aims to surpass expectations with even more stylists earning their hours. This growth underscores Cosmo Prof's dedication to supporting stylists in their pursuit of ongoing education and professional development.

While virtual events provide great learning opportunities, Cosmo Prof recognizes that stylists are also seeking in-person support. Beyond the event, Cosmo Prof remains committed to supporting stylists through its Color & Curl Concierge program. Licensed professionals can access personalized sessions at select Cosmo Prof locations, receiving expert advice on products, services, and business solutions. Moreover, our Curl and Color Experts undergo extensive training to provide stylists with in-depth product knowledge and elevate the services they offer.

Stylists eager to participate in the Second Annual Iconic Blonde event can learn more and register by visiting https://www.cosmoprofbeauty.com/iconic-blonde before the deadline on July 14, 2024. Additionally, attendees will have access to the event's curriculum for two weeks following the event, allowing for continued learning and skill development.

