LiftForward, Inc. Ranked Number 198 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftForward, Inc. today announced it ranked 198 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. LiftForward grew 552% during this period.

"The preference of customers to purchase products and services in a subscription model is growing exponentially," says Jeffrey Rogers, CEO of LiftForward, Inc, which supplies subscription software and services to manufacturers and lenders. "LiftForward has been at the forefront of facilitating the consumer purchase of hardware and DaaS subscriptions on behalf of leading manufacturers, with Xbox All Access as its latest entry into the marketplace. The platform that we have built enables a true omni-channel shopping and integrated financing experience delivered online or through brick and mortar—whether a manufacturer's own retail channel or through a big box store."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

About LiftForward

LiftForward is the world's leading device-as-a-service (DaaS) platform with the goal of redefining ownership and relationships between consumers and manufacturers. Based in the Financial District of lower Manhattan, LiftForward technology enables manufacturers to offer easy upgrade programs across channels, retailers and geographies with their preferred financing partner(s). LiftForward currently partners with the world's best manufacturers to build Device-as-a-Service programs that provide customers the latest product while making low, monthly, predictable payments with no hidden fees or unexpected costs.

