LiftFund Wins National Award for Advancing Small Business Recovery and Community Economic Stability

Recognized for rapid-response recovery leadership, LiftFund launches National Disaster Recovery Fund for small businesses in crisis

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftFund, a nonprofit small business lender serving markets across the country, has been recognized with the 2025 Outstanding CDFI Award for its leadership in rebuilding local economies after disasters and economic disruption. The award was presented on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at a national gathering of financial institutions, impact investors, and economic development leaders convened by Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) in Washington, D.C.

LiftFund President & CEO Amy Hereford pictured with LiftFund Founder Janie Barrera and Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) President and CEO Harold Pettigrew.

"When a small business closes after a disaster, it creates a ripple effect: employees lose income, local suppliers lose revenue, and entire towns and commercial corridors fall behind," said Amy Hereford, President and CEO of LiftFund. "Fast, responsible recovery capital keeps small businesses operating and protects the economic survival of communities, keeping food on the table, children in schools and resources available to residents."

LiftFund is among a small group of mission-driven small business lenders nationwide to deploy $1.5 billion in capital to entrepreneurs. Of that, $222 million in disaster recovery funding has supported 11,000 business owners to help them recover and rebuild from hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and economic disruptions. The funding has helped sustain 47,000 jobs.

National data shows that if small businesses don't receive capital within two weeks, up to forty percent of them could close permanently. To close the two-week survival gap faced by small businesses after disasters, LiftFund is building a National Disaster Recovery Fund designed for speed, continuity and economic stability. The initiative will bring together partners in banking, philanthropy, and corporate resilience to bridge the time gap between a disaster and the arrival of traditional aid.

"Small businesses are central to community resilience, and timely access to capital is essential in disaster recovery," said Kimelyn Harris, head of Small Business Growth Philanthropy at Wells Fargo. "LiftFund has worked with Wells Fargo for many years to strengthen the small business community and remove barriers to capital and expertise. LiftFund's rapid-response model helps local economies recover faster."

Wells Fargo is a first funder for disaster recovery, catalyzing support from a variety of other corporate and philanthropic organizations. Since 1994, they have provided nearly $15 million to LiftFund for disaster recovery and community lending.

LiftFund's recovery model combines local partnerships, streamlined underwriting, and field-based outreach to reach affected businesses quickly, with safeguards in place for verification, fraud prevention, and responsible deployment of funds. Most recently, the organization continues to support recovery in the Texas Hill Country following the devastating July 4 flood, mobilizing $5 million to help local businesses reopen, retain employees, and rebuild essential community services.

"In the aftermath of the devastating Texas Hill Country Floods, we witnessed first-hand the power of how supporting CDFIs not only aids immediate disaster recovery for small businesses—but also strengthens the economic resilience of the region," said Jaime Wesolowski, President & CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries. "Methodist Healthcare Ministries was honored to provide $1M in partnership with LiftFund through their Texas Hill Country Disaster Recovery Initiative to provide immediate relief—and ensure small businesses had the support they need to rebuild stronger, more vibrant communities."

See disaster relief video highlighting Hill Country small business owners: https://youtu.be/9RWdWNP6R-E.

LiftFund is one of the nation's most trusted and experienced nonprofit small business lenders, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and advancing economic prosperity. For over 30 years, LiftFund has driven billions in economic impact by providing responsible loans, managing impactful grant programs, and delivering accessible financial education. With a commitment to listening, partnering, and offering flexible, mission-driven support, LiftFund helps entrepreneurs build strong businesses and resilient communities. For more information, visit LiftFund.com and follow us on social media or @LiftFundUS.

