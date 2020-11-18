LIFTiD Neurostimulation Appears on "Shark Tank" and Raises Awareness of tDCS Technology's Impact

Raising national awareness of LIFTiD Neurostimulation, Ken and Allyson discussed the benefits of tDCS with investors on the show. tDCS is backed by science and supported by thousands of studies, including clinical trials in a number of areas. LIFTiD is a recreational device developed by a world renowned neuroscience team that stimulates the brain for a variety of cognitive benefits as a smart alternative to chemical stimulants.

"LIFTiD uses transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) to depolarize neurons in specific locations in the frontal lobes," explained Dr. Theodore H. Schwartz, MD, science advisor for LIFTiD Neurostimulation. "Scientific studies have shown that tDCS brain stimulation can increase attention, focus and memory in healthy volunteers and is incredibly safe."

"Shark Tank was an amazing experience. While we may not have gotten any bites from the sharks, we can't express how thankful we are to have had the opportunity to bring LIFTiD and tDCS to the masses on a national stage," stated Ken Davidov, Creator of LIFTiD. "I hope we can share this technology with as many people as possible – particularly in times like these, when concentration and productivity can be difficult while confined to working or learning from home."

To learn more about LIFTiD Neurostimulation and tDCS, please visit, www.getLIFTiD.com.

About LIFTiD Neurostimulation

With a mission to help people realize their very best brain potential, using LIFTiD Neurostimulation for twenty minutes daily provides a brain training routine to improve focus, productivity, and memory. For more information about LIFTiD Neurostimulation, please visit www.getLIFTiD.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

About RPW Technology LLC

RPW Technology is a New York startup dedicated to the development and marketing of transcranial electrical stimulation devices. The company, in association with several neuroscientists, set out to develop a high quality, hi-tech, recreational tDCS devices to introduce to consumers worldwide.

