'Lifting Up Our Health - Together': Groundbreaking Diabetes and Vaccination Initiative Aims to Combat Baltimore's Health Disparities

Ark Church spearheads powerful coalition, supported by national health leaders and community partners, to address critical health challenges

BALTIMORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark Church, Baltimore City Department of Public Health, Safeway, National Minority Quality Forum's Center for Sustainable Health Care Quality and Equity, NovaScripts Central and Unstoppable Future Corporation proudly announce the launch of "Lifting Up Our Health - Together."

This initiative is designed to combat the high rates of diabetes and the critical vaccination gaps in the Baltimore community.

Bishop J.L. Carter and Cora Carter

"Diabetes leads to severe complications - such as heart attacks, kidney failure, amputations, blindness, and premature death," said Bishop J. L. Carter, pastor at Ark Church, which is spearheading the program. "With our community experiencing some of the highest rates of diabetes in the nation, along with the concurrent low vaccination rates against flu and COVID-19, our congregation, and the Baltimore community, is at high risk - and those with diabetes are further endangered with the risk of severe illnesses and death."

To help combat this threat, Ark Church, through the "Lifting Up Our Health - Together" program, which is a community-driven effort to elevate health awareness and access to care through education, support services, and direct medical interventions, will host monthly luncheons through April, featuring educational sessions on diabetes management, nutritious meals, and clinical services including vaccinations for flu and COVID-19.

"At Ark Church, we are embracing the call to heal and strengthen our community from within," Carter said. "Our mission at Ark Church has always been to serve not just the spiritual but also the physical well-being of our congregation and neighbors. By uniting with our esteemed partners, we aim to provide vital resources and education that address the pressing health challenges we face, particularly diabetes and low vaccination rates. This initiative is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together in faith and action for the betterment of our community."

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by all involved partners to ensure a healthier future for Baltimore's residents, with generous support from Sanofi and the CDC.

For media inquiries, contact Kelly Ann Collins at [email protected]. For information on how to support the program, contact Elder Cora Carter of Ark Church at firstlady@arkchurch.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Ann Collins

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (703) 804-0974

SOURCE Unstoppable Future Corporation