LiftMaster myQ-Connected Ecosystem Brings Access To Life Through New Products and Solutions That Connect People, Places and Events

"As an industry leader in access solutions, LiftMaster is committed to providing our customers with secure, simple experiences that integrate smart technology," said Jeff Meredith, President and COO of Chamberlain Group, the parent company of LiftMaster and Chamberlain brand garage door openers and smart access solutions. "By expanding our myQ ecosystem with smart cameras, we enable users to see family members return home and the Amazon delivery driver drop a package in the garage. And, the addition of a smart lock lets our users control all home access points within the myQ App."

Incorporating locks and cameras within LiftMaster's myQ-connected ecosystem of smart home products allows homeowners to scale the entry points they have control over and customize how they interact with each connected entry point. New products include:

LiftMaster Smart Cameras: The garage is more than just a place to park your car. It holds prized possessions, family treasures, and, for most, it's a bustling passageway to the home. Stop imagining and see for yourself what's going on in your garage and around your home. Add a LiftMaster camera to your myQ App to see and hear what's happening in your garage, anytime, anywhere.

The garage is more than just a place to park your car. It holds prized possessions, family treasures, and, for most, it's a bustling passageway to the home. Stop imagining and see for yourself what's going on in your garage and around your home. Add a LiftMaster camera to your myQ App to see and hear what's happening in your garage, anytime, anywhere. LiftMaster WI-FI® Garage Door Opener with Integrated Camera (85503) – The eyes and ears of the garage and first-ever garage door opener that comes with a built-in wide-angle camera and 2-way communication. Ensure your family, prized possessions and even your Amazon Prime Packages are safe and secure with a reliable garage door opener that's easy to use, built to last and exceptionally powerful.

The eyes and ears of the garage and first-ever garage door opener that comes with a built-in wide-angle camera and 2-way communication. Ensure your family, prized possessions and even your Amazon Prime Packages are safe and secure with a reliable garage door opener that's easy to use, built to last and exceptionally powerful.

Smart Garage Camera™ – An easy upgrade to an existing myQ-connected garage door opener, the Smart Garage Camera can be quickly installed and connected for added convenience and security. Real-time video monitoring allows you to see what's happening when you are not home.

An easy upgrade to an existing myQ-connected garage door opener, the Smart Garage Camera can be quickly installed and connected for added convenience and security. Real-time video monitoring allows you to see what's happening when you are not home. Yale | LiftMaster Smart Locks – Scale the number of entry points you can monitor and control with LiftMaster's lineup of smart locks. Get alerts and/or check the status of your door, plus lock and unlock it from the myQ App. Also, no more having to keep track of keys or share keys with family, friends and neighbors. Easily let who you want in through your myQ App in real-time or share access through the myQ Guest feature with up to 3 people.

Scale the number of entry points you can monitor and control with LiftMaster's lineup of smart locks. Get alerts and/or check the status of your door, plus lock and unlock it from the myQ App. Also, no more having to keep track of keys or share keys with family, friends and neighbors. Easily let who you want in through your myQ App in real-time or share access through the myQ Guest feature with up to 3 people. Yale | LiftMaster Smart Touchscreen Deadbolt – A smart myQ-connected key-free deadbolt. Pair with included Lock Wi-Fi® Bridge to lock and unlock from your smartphone – no matter where you are.

A smart myQ-connected key-free deadbolt. Pair with included Lock Wi-Fi® Bridge to lock and unlock from your smartphone – no matter where you are.

Yale | LiftMaster Smart Keypad Lever – Upgrade an existing knob or lever with a smart myQ-connected keypad lever. Ideal for the garage entryway door, pair with included Lock Wi-Fi® Bridge to lock and unlock from smartphone – no matter where you are.

LiftMaster myQ-connected Smart Garage Openers work with Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery to provide Amazon Prime members with a secure, convenient place for all their package deliveries. Later this year LiftMaster Locks and Cameras will also work seamlessly with Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery to provide added security and convenience when linked through the myQ App to the Key by Amazon App. The seamless delivery experience will include:

Watching deliveries happen in real-time through the Key App and/or the myQ App

Added peace of mind with the ability to ensure your garage entry door is secure at all times.

Whether going or coming, LiftMaster myQ technology delivers life enriching smart home solutions through reliable, secure access. For a homeowner that wants to monitor the home while away, or an Amazon delivery driver completing an in-garage delivery, myQ-connected technology enables people to complete, track and record every access event. Smart phone alerts notify you if someone has opened the garage door or front door and real-time video monitoring allows you to see what is going on even if you're on vacation halfway across the world.

"Having peace of mind that your child arrived home from school, you remembered to close the garage door when you left the home, or the package was securely delivered, helps us to move through our busy days without distractions," adds Meredith. "With the LiftMaster myQ-connected smart access ecosystem, you can monitor and control your home's main entry points from your smartphone anytime, from anywhere."

For more information go to LiftMaster.com.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a major manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

SOURCE LiftMaster

Related Links

https://www.liftmaster.com/

