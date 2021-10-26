LiftMaster Partners with RealPage to Provide Property Managers with Automatic Resident Synchronization

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, is excited to announce an integration partnership with RealPage®, a Property Management System. Property managers will be able to link the myQ Community web platform to their community's property management system for automatic tenant database updates through RealPage.

This integration will automatically populate any changes in resident information directly into the myQ Smart Community platform accelerating day-to-day workflows and ensuring any changes to information in the RealPage system are synced to myQ automatically, saving property managers time, hassle and errors.

Near real-time updates from the Property Management System ensure that the access control system has the most current resident, visitor and employee status, and physical access is disabled as soon as a resident's lease terminates or staff members leave the community, making the community a safer place. Dealers also benefit from the integration, significantly cutting the data migration time and saving administrative costs and shortening project duration.

"We are continuing our momentum in expanding our myQ ecosystem by adding new partnerships across multifamily, commercial, automotive and residential sectors. We're excited to include RealPage in our partner program," says Vera Tsekeris, Head of Partnerships at LiftMaster. "We enjoy the opportunity to work with best-in-class proptech companies like RealPage to provide our mutual clients with technology that increases productivity and greatly improves the resident experience."

The myQ Community web platform's growing ecosystem of partners will soon provide even more communities with automatic tenant directory updates through upcoming integrations with leading Property Management Systems, Yardi® and Entrata®. For more information on the RealPage integration go to: myQ Community | RealPage FAQ | LiftMaster Partner Portal Support Center

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

