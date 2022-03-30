LiftMaster powered by myQ Recognized For Best Connected Mobile Solutions By The Security Industry Association at ISC West

LiftMaster was selected as the 2022 winner of the Connected Mobile Solutions category for its myQ Community Platform and myQ Community app and received an Honorable Mention for its Smart Access Hub in the Access Control- Wireless Category. Both solutions solve for everyday access needs and enhance the security of common entry points within multifamily communities.

"LiftMaster is thrilled to accept these awards from SIA for our myQ® cloud-based community solutions," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "Our smart access technology powered by myQ provides for a safer and modern living experience that today's residents desire – with 3 in 5 millennials stating they would be more likely to live in a place that offered mobile access control."

myQ Community, a cloud-based platform unique to LiftMaster Smart Access Controls powered by myQ, makes access management simpler and more secure for residents. The myQ Community Platform and myQ Community app turns guest access management into a standout resident amenity for multifamily dwellings. Property managers can enhance security and reduce liability with the myQ Community Platform, which allows them to conveniently manage and control multiple access points across all communities, including main entrance, common areas, elevator and parking structures, within a portfolio from a single dashboard. Through the myQ Community app, residents can unlock entrances, visually identify guests and share virtual guest passes.

For multifamily communities that do not have LiftMaster Smart Access Controls powered by myQ already installed, the LiftMaster Smart Access Hub provides residential communities with an affordable retrofit solution. Once installed and connected, communities can take advantage of the award winning myQ Community Platform and myQ Community app. The Smart Access Hub is a great option for community managers that want additional functionality and benefits of myQ Community, but already have an entry system.

"SIA applauds the 2022 SIA NPS Awards honorees, whose outstanding products, solutions and technologies represent the best and most cutting-edge security offerings on the market," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "SIA congratulates LiftMaster for standing out among the impressive field of entrants in this competitive flagship awards program."

Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2022, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories. View the full list of SIA NPS award winners here.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

