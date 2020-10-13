LiftMaster Provides A Smarter Way To Secure and Manage Community Access Points with the New CAPXLV Access Control System

"The new system includes all of the same great features of CAPXL with the added benefits of an integrated 135⁰ wide angle camera to keep residential communities secure while making access management easier for community managers," said Erich Struckmeyer, Vice President and General Manager, Commercial, LiftMaster. "CAPXLV also provides more robust cloud-based solutions for advanced monitoring capabilities to help maximize efficiency and improve operations, all while providing residents with the safe, modern living experience they desire."

Designed with both community managers and residents in mind, CAPXLV provides customizable applications that help streamline the management of buildings, residents and community access points and provide clear visuals for safety and convenience. Community managers can enhance their monitoring capabilities with myQ Community Control and the Community by myQ app for residents.

With myQ Community Control, community managers can:

Conveniently manage and control multiple access points across all communities within a portfolio from a single dashboard.

Securely oversee how and when residents and visitors can access each entrance across every community.

Use live video streaming and recorded video clips of access events for clear traceability around property damage, vandalism and other common nuisances.

Take the hassle out of guest management and let residents set up guests lists for one-time, multi-day or recurring access.

With the Community by myQ app residents can:

Safely identify guests through the app's one-way video calling and two-way voice communication and grant/deny access.

"We first installed the LiftMaster CAPXL at our community a year ago to help us more efficiently manage access for our residents and their visitors without compromising security," said Yolanda Pawula, Property Manager at Versailles on the Lake, a luxury apartment community. "Upgrading our system to the CAPXLV with video has given us the ability to make guest management a standout amenity for our residents by offering the Community by myQ app to help them manage property access from their smartphone. Not only can they grant or deny guest access from anywhere, but they also get a sense of added security when they can actually see who is at the entrance via the app's one-way video calling and two-way voice communication feature."

Building and community managers that want video capabilities and already have a working CAPXL unit can get an easy upgrade with the Video Camera Kit for CAPXL (CAPXLCAM). The CAPXLV is also compatible with LiftMaster's full line of gate operators, access control products and a lineup of feature-rich options providing access control system solutions to meet the needs of any property.

For more information on LifMaster's new CAPXLV go to myQ.com/Community.

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

