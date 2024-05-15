LiftOne® expands territory as exclusive Yale® authorized dealer

Expanded partnership more than doubles existing markets in recognition of LiftOne's tailored solutions and superior service

GREENVILLE, N.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftOne LLC, a premier provider of full-service material handling and warehouse solutions, today announced a significant expansion to its territory as a Yale authorized dealer. Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., d/b/a Yale Lift Truck Technologies named LiftOne as the authorized Yale dealer for an additional 125 counties across the Southeast. The expansion becomes effective June 1, 2024, increasing LiftOne's existing Yale territory across portions of North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. LiftOne has served as a Hyster-Yale® authorized dealer since 2012.

LiftOne logo

"We are honored Hyster-Yale chose us to deliver on the Yale Lift Truck Technologies brand promise in the expanded territory," says Mark Drummond, president of LiftOne. "As Yale brings the most advanced, technology-driven lift truck solutions to market, we have invested proactively in the systems and tools to support those solutions, including telematics, robotics, and automation. To meet the needs of this expansion, we are also bolstering parts stock, increasing equipment inventory, enhancing rental investment, and expanding our team of factory-trained technicians from 650 to over 700. We have also established a commissioning team to deploy the ground-breaking Yale Reliant™ object and pedestrian detection technology designed to address the safety and productivity needs of our customers' fleets. Our sales and support teams are eager to welcome our new customers."

"As we equip tomorrow's warehouses, it is imperative that we have the right dealer partners who are willing to invest with us to ensure the best customer experience and outcomes. For more than 12 years, LiftOne has demonstrated its ability to grow with us, while never losing sight of its family-owned values and its laser focus on its customers," says Bob Sattler, vice president, Dealer Business Development and Financial Services, Hyster-Yale.

About LIFTONE

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, LiftOne LLC, a division of Weisiger Group, is a full-service material handling and warehouse solutions dealership with branch locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. LiftOne sells, rents and services a wide range of Hyster and Yale lift trucks, specialty equipment and autonomous mobile robots.

As a recipient of the Hyster Dealer of Distinction, the Yale®Dealer of Excellence, MHEDA's Most Valuable Partner and the Ottawa Premier Partner awards, LiftOne is proud to have been recognized as achieving the highest standards for its customers and manufacturing partners. Learn more at LiftOne.net.

About Yale Lift Truck Technologies

Yale Lift Truck Technologies leverages over a century of material handling experience and substantial investment in innovation to bring the most advanced technology-driven lift truck solutions to market. The company offers a full line of award-winning lift trucks, including reach trucks, order pickers, turret trucks, pallet jacks and trucks, pallet stackers, tow tractors and counterbalanced forklifts, as well as powerful operator assist solutions, proven robotics and a wide range of power sources to help customers adapt to today's demanding supply chain. Yale and its independent dealer network support these solutions with comprehensive after-sales service, parts, financing and training.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

© 2024 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., all rights reserved. YALE and are trademarks of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

