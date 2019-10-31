Liftr Insights: Public Cloud Market Intelligence for Smarter Financial Decisions

Liftr Insights provides public cloud and Internet-attached infrastructure market intelligence for investors in the tech and the financial industries.

With its Liftr Cloud Components TrackerTM, individuals can compare pricing, configurations, and components of bare-metal compute instances from the four major public cloud providers – AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud – with its DevOps data gathering methodology. Liftr Insights uses public data and APIs to provide data and insights gathered in its monthly delivered reports for users to make smarter financial decisions.

In addition, Liftr Insights differentiates itself from other market research companies with its rapid-fire delivery cadence. Survey-based market research firms usually provide data on a quarterly or yearly basis which becomes outdated and obsolete. However, the Liftr Cloud Components Tracker produces data on a monthly basis, so users can make informed financial decisions from more relevant data.

DoubleHorn: Leading Public Cloud Brokerage Firm

As noted in the report, a cloud services brokerage provides companies with "visibility and control of their cloud spend and proactive recommendations for transformation and optimization of an IT environment."

As a cloud brokerage, DoubleHorn exemplifies this definition with its focus on providing multi-cloud solutions for businesses existing or seeking to operate in a public cloud environment. With its multiple cloud partnerships – Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, IBM, and Rackspace – DoubleHorn leverages its cloud contracts to best fit its customers' cloud computing needs.

Lastly, DoubleHorn's Customer Experience Portal provides users with consolidated billing and cloud spend performance versus budget including proactive alerts whenever a bill forecast is exceeding budget.

