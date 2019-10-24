The Liftr Cloud Components Tracker provides financial stakeholders with valuable market intelligence on public cloud infrastructure for a competitive advantage on their investments. Such financial tech stakeholders include:

Equities Analysts

Portfolio Managers

Investment Bankers

Private Equity Analysts

Merger and Acquisition Analysts

For example, equities analysts can use Liftr Cloud Components Tracker reports to formulate stronger investment decisions on tech stocks while merger and acquisition analysts are able to stay up to date on their technical due diligence.

"Our customers have finely tuned investment models that must account for a wide variety of outcomes," said Tab Schadt, Founder of Liftr Insights. "It is our job to provide the detail our customers need to create investment decisions and to deliver the on-going market intelligence required to stay ahead of their competition."

Financial Sector Business Compatibility

Liftr Insights follows standard compliance policies with its documented processes and data gathering methodology of public data from public companies. Our analyst team reviews each report internally prior to release to subscribers.

Below is a list of reasons which make Liftr Insights and the financial sector business compatible:

Liftr Insights is not involved in any trading, nor does it have an affiliated asset manager or trading desk.

Liftr Insights doesn't facilitate one-on-one communications or compensate clients and third-party experts.

Liftr Insights does not have access to customer data and protects customer queries under a mutual non-disclosure agreement.

Liftr Insights audits its data sources during changes in terms of service, privacy policies, and service offerings.

All customers receive the same information in the same format from Liftr Insights' reports; custom queries use the same database used in our basic service.

Liftr Insights gathers its data through known APIs and follows strict developer agreements.

Between its strict compliance policies and its innovative data gathering methodology, Liftr Insights is the world leader at providing market intelligence on public cloud infrastructure for the financial industry.

For more information about our data collecting methodology using APIs, watch our Liftr Look Ahead video.

