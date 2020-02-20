Liftr Insights Releases its Market Intelligence Platform at OCP Global Summit 2020

Market Intelligence as a Platform

Investors need quantitative data about the cloud computing industry. But the industry is opaque to investors, because cloud vendors and the cloud supply chain exchange information using a direct business model. This model leaves investors out of the conversation and with a lack of transparency and insight for their investments.

"Currently, investors are stuck with traditional data providers that are survey-based," said Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "Surveys depend on timely and transparent vendor responses that often result in quarterly or yearly distributed reports. By the time investors receive their reports, they are usually outdated."

Liftr Insights addresses these issues with its Market Intelligence as a Platform: the software code and methodology that drives its data collection and analysis.

For example, Market Intelligence as a Platform is the foundation behind the Liftr Cloud Components Tracker subscription service. With Market Intelligence as a Platform, data collection is faster and more complete, and analysis is more thorough and reliable.

As a result, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker reports are delivered on a monthly basis, giving subscribers finer data on a faster cadence for their investment models.

Using APIs and DevOps

Developed and operated using modern DevOps methodology, Liftr Insights' software-based Market Intelligence as a Platform uses Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to enumerate current cloud deployments and internet-attached infrastructure. With APIs, Liftr Insights can measure deployed infrastructure availability (what exists), capability (what's in it) and pricing (what it costs).

Liftr Insights' data collection is compliant with investors and currently gathers publicly available data on the top four public clouds: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

In addition, Liftr Insights' DevOps-based Market Intelligence as a Platform is modular and extensible to other internet-attached infrastructure besides the cloud, including 5G, edge computing and IoT.

Technological investors, cloud stakeholders and attendees at the OCP Global Summit 2020 who are looking for competitive intelligence or to enhance their investment models should email Contact@LiftrInsights.com.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & edge infrastructure deployments.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights and Liftr Cloud Components Tracker.

SOURCE Liftr Insights

Related Links

https://liftrinsights.com

