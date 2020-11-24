Liga MX appoints Genius Sports Group as exclusive long-term Official Data, Streaming and Integrity Partner

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liga MX, the governing body of the premier competitions in Mexican soccer, has formed an exclusive data, streaming and integrity partnership with market leader, Genius Sports Group.

As the official data partner to the English Premier League, Serie A, the Argentine Football Association, and Dimayor Colombia, Genius Sports Group will have the exclusive right across all Liga MX, Liga de Expansion, Copa MX and Liga BBVA Femenil games to capture live data from in-stadia and distribute it to licensed sportsbook operators in the US and around the world.

Furthermore, the long-term partnership will also provide sportsbook operators with low-latency streams from every Liga de Expansion game, elevating the league's global profile and providing a platform to engage new fans.

Genius Sports Group's Bet Monitoring System will underpin a new integrity programme to safeguard Mexican soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption. By cross-referencing odds movements from sportsbooks around the world with predictive models, which demonstrate expected market activity, Genius Sports Group's system will automatically flag any potentially suspicious activity.

On October 27, 2020, GSG entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group II, Inc. (NYSE: DMYD.U, DMYD and DMYD.TS) to drive its expansion as a leading provider of official data and technology powering the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on the NYSE under the symbols "GENI" and "GENI WS", respectively.

Enrique Bonilla, Executive President of LIGA MX, commented: "Our league grows in every aspect, development, innovation and the expansion of our international profile are our fundamental pilars. This alliance with Genius Sports Group will help us reach, through data, more fans around the world. It is important to highlight that Genius Sports Group integrity programme will provide real time alerts for betting related issues, which strengthens our commitment to transparency."

Sean Conroy, Commercial Director of Genius Sports Group, said: "As one of the highest quality, most passionately followed leagues in world soccer, we are delighted to be supporting Liga MX at such critical stage of its global growth. Our long-term partnership will deliver value for Liga MX and help to connect Mexican soccer with fans around the world while providing sportsbook operators with security of supply and premium new streaming content."

Contact:

Liga MX

Juan José Kochen, Director de Comunicaciones

[email protected]

Genius Sports

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer,

+1 (202) 766-4430

[email protected]

About LIGA MX:

The LIGA MX is the organization that governs and manages the most important professional soccer leagues in Mexico. It was founded in 2012 to promote the development of our soccer in all divisions and in all areas: sporting and competitions, administrative and legal, communications and marketing and innovation.

LIGA MX has a Youth Forces structure that is unique in the world, starting the formation pyramid from the U-13 category and the top division has one of the best stadium attendance averages among the leagues in the entire planet. In addition, the Women's LIGA MX, founded in 2017, is positioned and strengthened season after season.

LIGA MX headquarters are located in Toluca, State of Mexico, in a state-of-the-art sports and office complex inaugurated in 2016.

About Genius Sports Group:

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

SOURCE Genius Sports

