LigaData Now Certified on Cloudera Data Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- - LigaData today announced that it has been certified on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). LigaData's Flare is now a Cloudera Certified Technology and has been tested, validated and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform.

LigaData

"Our System of Intelligence - Flare - is enabling Mobile Operators to harness their data assets and deliver the fastest time to value," LigaData CEO Bassel Ojjeh said. "We have been utilizing the Cloudera Data Platform with Flare across hundreds of use cases to date across our global client base. Taking the step to certify our technology with Cloudera strengthens that relationship going forward."

LigaData's Flare is a data integration and decisioning platform optimized for mobile operators that improves operational and subscriber insights. Flare delivers real-time access to customer transaction and communication data to enable responsive behavioral profiling and predictions for better management of Customer Lifetime Value. Having these customer insights facilitates better decision-making and ultimately increases revenue. The highly scalable solution has been deployed at mobile operators with a couple of million subscribers to over one hundred million subscribers.

"With Cloudera Connect Technical Certifications, our partners can unlock the potential of the enterprise data cloud to drive the most valuable and transformative use cases for companies," said Gary Green, vice president of strategic partnerships at Cloudera. "Cloudera customers can say yes to any analytic workload from the Edge to AI, knowing that they will have skilled resources, business solutions, and integrations from the Cloudera partner ecosystem available to them."

CDP is a new approach to enterprise data, anywhere from the Edge to AI. By simplifying operations, it reduces the time to onboard new use cases across the organization. The platform uses machine learning to intelligently autoscale workloads up and down for more cost-effective use of cloud infrastructure. With Cloudera's Shared Data Experience (SDX), the security and governance capabilities in CDP, IT can confidently deliver secure analytics running against data anywhere. CDP manages data in any environment, including multiple public clouds, bare metal, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The Cloudera Data Platform offers game-changing technology that lets companies harness diverse data to solve important business problems.

About LigaData

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData's services and software products are used by mobile operators around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI.

LigaData Media Contact:

Gregor Cunningham

Marketing Program Manager

[email protected]

Related Files

Technology Certification Press Release - LigaData - FINAL.pdf

Related Images

ligadata.jpg

LigaData

SOURCE LigaData