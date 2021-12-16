Ligado and Point One Navigation to Deliver Ubiquitous Precise Location to Automotive, Agriculture and Robotics Sectors

Point One's Polaris unlocks better than 10cm absolute accuracy for a broad range of mobile assets with a coast-to-coast footprint in the USA and coverage across Europe. It offers a variety of connectivity options including delivery over cellular and now ubiquitous L-Band. The service meets the stringent security and reliability demands for automotive customers. Point One's proprietary design includes advanced anti-jam, interference mitigation, end to end security and automatic integrity monitoring unmatched by any other provider.

Point One expects to deploy the mobile satellite-enabled service to commercial electric vehicles to start, beginning in early 2022 and in additional automotive, transportation, agricultural, and other mobile robotic platforms over the course of the multi-year agreement between Point One and Ligado. The companies will also collaborate to further advance and optimize GNSS augmentation delivery using the unique beamforming capabilities of Ligado's SkyTerra satellite network.

"We are excited to partner with Point One to deliver highly available and accurate precision location information to commercial vehicles," said Ligado Chief Executive Officer Doug Smith. "Point One's innovative positioning network and Fusion Engine software advance operational capabilities in the same critical industrial segments that Ligado will support with our 5G mobile private network solutions. Commercial transportation, agriculture and industrial operations increasingly constitute critical infrastructure and require assured coverage, availability and security from the mobile networks and technology platforms on which they rely."

"Ligado's SkyTerra satellite network is the perfect complement to our existing cellular based service," said Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation. "We now deliver true coast-to-coast availability and provide a safe and redundant signal for critical positioning applications. Ligado's unique beamforming capabilities have enabled us to offer a cost-effective mass-market solution."

About Ligado Networks

Building on 25 years of experience providing crucial satellite connectivity, our mission is to modernize American businesses by delivering secure and reliable 5G connectivity solutions needed to transform their operations and realize the efficiencies of a digital world. Our plans to deploy licensed mid-band spectrum in public and private 5G networks will help pave the way for future innovations and economic growth across America. For more information, visit Ligado's website at ligado.com

About Point One Navigation

Tomorrow's vehicles, equipment and devices require precise knowledge of their location to be safe and effective in the real world. Point One is delivering the first precise positioning solution that is both cost effective and works anywhere. Satellite navigation, computer vision and sensor fusion comprise the foundation for Point One's location platform. Point One outperforms other options by tightly coupling the strengths of different sensor modalities and intelligently using proprietary data. Point One is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Point One's website at pointonenav.com

