Ligado Networks Chairman of the Board Ivan Seidenberg and CEO Doug Smith Send Letter to Chairman Pai Seeking "Spectrum Certainty" for All Stakeholders

"As the U.S. remains in an extremely competitive race to develop next-generation technologies, the role of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has never been more important. Your leadership over the past three years has substantially advanced our nation's progress in this race. Like you, we recognize that much remains to be done if we are to cement our global leadership in 5G, but in order to achieve this objective, the industry must have certainty regarding the spectrum that is so critical to that success.

"That's why we write to urge your final action on the Ligado mid-band spectrum proceeding so we can begin working with GPS and our partners in industry and the government to deploy this spectrum for the American public and critical infrastructure industries as soon as possible.

"As you know, the FCC record is complete, and your agency has articulated a path forward. We are fully prepared to do our part to advance our nation's 5G agenda, and we look forward to you taking the next step on Ligado."

