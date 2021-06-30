Ligado Selects Mavenir to Develop 5G Open RAN Compliant Solution

"We've been extremely encouraged by the pace of L-Band adoption in the commercial ecosystem, and we're particularly excited to collaborate with a prominent technology provider like Mavenir," said Ligado Chief Technology Officer Maqbool Aliani. "This agreement builds on our early-stage efforts to use a diverse set of technologies to serve the 5G enterprise market. We believe open, flexible and intelligent architectures will help promote American leadership in 5G."

"As a top U.S. provider of Open RAN and O-RAN compliant RRU/massive MIMO solutions, Mavenir is proud to be a strategic partner with Ligado," said Mavenir CEO Pardeep Kohli. "This agreement further illustrates the growing interest in Open RAN solutions from network operators at home and across the globe and highlights that these products are ready for prime time and are actively being added to deployment plans. Mavenir is thrilled to be developing the first Open RAN compliant radios serving L-Band spectrum, and looks forward to the opportunities ahead."

Ligado recently secured approvals from 3GPP, the wireless industry's standards setting body, for new technical specifications that will enable its L-band spectrum to be deployed in 5G networks. These approvals allow vendors to build 5G and LTE products compatible with Ligado's mid-band spectrum and illustrate continued momentum for Ligado's plans to make new mid-band spectrum available to the U.S. market.

As part of this effort, Ligado is developing a 5G Mobile Private Network Solution designed to bring the power of next-generation networks to the energy, manufacturing, health care, transportation, and other critical infrastructure sectors. With U.S. businesses increasingly demanding a connectivity solution that can be customized to their specific requirements, Ligado is advancing a product solution that will leverage its dedicated, licensed spectrum to provide enterprise customers the scale of a public network with the reliability, security and customization of a private one.

Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end network software provider, is a leader in providing Open RAN with O-RAN/3GPP compliant radio access network solutions. In December, the company announced the creation of a new business unit to develop the Open RAN remote radio unit ecosystem.

About Ligado Networks

Building on 25 years of experience providing crucial satellite connectivity, our mission is to modernize American businesses by delivering secure and reliable 5G connectivity solutions needed to transform their operations and realize the efficiencies of a digital world. Our plans to deploy licensed mid-band spectrum in public and private 5G networks will help pave the way for future innovations and economic growth across America.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50 percent of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

