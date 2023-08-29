Ligases as Key Players in Disease Treatment Propel Global Market Growth in the Forecast Period 2023-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ligase Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 Segmented By Product, By Source, By Application, By End User, By company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ligase market is set to experience remarkable growth during the forecast period of 2023-2027.

Key drivers such as the increasing prevalence of infectious, genetic, and chronic diseases, coupled with intensified research and development (R&D) activities, are propelling the market's expansion. Ligases, pivotal enzymes that catalyze the creation of new chemical bonds by joining molecules, play a crucial role in molecular diagnostics and the safe application of targeted therapeutics.

Diverse Growth Catalysts Fuel Market Expansion

Numerous factors contribute to the burgeoning growth of the ligase market, including the growing demand for effective disease treatments and the surge in R&D investments. These factors are underpinned by the expansion of diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies, the adoption of advanced technology, and the upward trajectory of the global population. The strategic growth through mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions is further fortifying market expansion. For example, BLIRT S.A.'s laboratory facility expansion in 2021 demonstrates the commitment to enzyme production scale-up and process enhancement.

Ligases Vital in Disease Treatment

Escalating incidences of chronic, infectious, and genetic diseases globally are driving the market's growth. The rising patient count afflicted by these conditions underscores the necessity for enhanced treatments and patient care, thus catalyzing market expansion. Both the elderly and younger generations are susceptible to such diseases due to lifestyle choices, dietary habits, and other factors, which further contributes to market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of deaths occur annually due to cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, indicating the pressing need for improved disease management.

R&D Surge and Investments Foster Growth

The surge in global R&D activities focused on using ligases as therapeutic interventions is a key driver of market growth. Ligases are employed across various purposes such as mutation detection, cloning, and drug target identification, amplifying their significance and contributing to market expansion. A research study in March 2022, "The Role of SUMO E3 Ligases in Signaling Pathway of Cancer Cells," underscores the critical role of ligases in cellular physiology, further highlighting their potential for therapeutic applications. Increased investments in R&D activities for enzyme-based molecular diagnostics further propel market growth.

Prominent Players in the Market

The global ligase market features leading players, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Codexis, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Takara Bio Inc.

Segmentation and Scope

The comprehensive report encompasses several segments within the global ligase market:

Product:

Quick Ligase

T4 DNA Ligase

E.Coli DNA Ligase

T4 RNA Ligase

Others

Source:

Archaebacterium

Escherichia coli

Thermus thermophilus

Others

Application:

Ligase Chain Reaction

Ligase Detection Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Molecular Cloning

Others

End Users:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf1465

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets