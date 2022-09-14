Ligases Enzyme Market Revenue to Surpass USD 631 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ligases enzyme market revenue will be $631.7 million by 2030, growing from $367.4 million in 2021 at a 6.2% CAGR. This is attributed to the growing usage of these chemicals in the detection of infectious diseases and genetic abnormalities, along with the booming cancer burden.

North America Generates Highest Revenue, Led by U.S.

The highest revenue in the market, of $224.7 million , was generated in North America last year. The extensive R&D activities in disease diagnostics and treatment using these enzymes will allow the region to keep dominating the market over this decade.

The U.S. holds the larger share in the ligases enzyme market of North America , due to the high incidence of genetic defects and a rise in the number of people needing long-term care. Additionally, the government efforts aimed at the utilization of ligases enzymes in molecular diagnosis tools drives the country's market.

T4 DNA ligases, the largest category, will witness a 6.8% CAGR, the highest within the product segment. T4 DNA is used for the effective and quick ligation of blunt double-stranded as well as cohesive-ended DNA fragments during molecular diagnoses; it is also used for T/A cloning.

Considered a highly flexible ligase, T4 DNA is the popular choice in the majority of traditional molecular cloning procedures. T4 DNA offers effective ligation in high temperatures and media with high salt concentrations. Additionally, this biological agent achieves ligation in merely 5 minutes at room temperature, with the use of a specialty optimized buffer.

As a source for these agents, Escherichia coli generates almost 35% of the ligases enzyme market revenue, as DNA ligases obtained from this bacterium were the first to be extracted and analyzed. Additionally, the presence of its own ligase allows E. coli to join the ends of recombinant DNA in a cell. As a result, DNA ligase from E. coli is used to join two fragments of recombinant DNA, before the complete DNA is embedded into a cell.

The largest category within the application segment, molecular cloning will have a size of $134.8 million in 2030. This method is used to create recombinant DNA and replicate them inside cells. As a result, molecular cloning is used to clone stem cells, to treat a variety of diseases, and to obtain a better understanding of genetic conditions.

With revenue of $135.5 million, research laboratories and institutions lead the ligases enzyme market on the basis of end user. This is attributed to the role of these institutions in biotechnology research, which brings about innovations in the domain of genetic testing. Moreover, research labs are extensively working to discover the biological and chemical modulators of ligases enzyme targets with regulatory approval.

Ligases Enzyme Market Report Coverage

By Product

Quick Ligase

T4 DNA Ligase

E. Coli DNA Ligase

Tth DNA Ligase

T4 RNA Ligase

Pfu DNA Ligase

By Source

Archaebacterium

Escherichia coli

Thermus thermophilus

Pyrococcus furiosus

By Application

Ligase Chain Reaction

Ligase Detection Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Repeat Expansion Detection

Rolling Circle Amplification

Proximity Ligation Assay

Molecular Cloning

Ligation Mediated PCR

Mutation Detection

By End User

Research Laboratories and Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Columbia



Chile

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africas

