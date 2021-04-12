Light Air Mattress Sleeping Pads with Pump for Backpacking Launch on Amazon

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyke & Byke team is pleased to announce the Amazon launch of its high-quality air mattress. Designed specifically for camping, backpacking, hiking, bikepacking and other outdoor activities, the product allows users to rest comfortably after a long day. Founded in 2015 by three outdoor enthusiasts searching for affordable yet high-quality accessories, Hyke & Byke has quickly impressed outdoor enthusiasts across the country. In addition to delivering quality products for honest prices, the company donates a portion of its profits to eliminate poverty by helping micro-economies grow.

To find out more about Hyke & Byke sleeping pads, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Hyke-Byke-Appalachian-Inflatable-Sleeping/dp/B08F9FWC34 .

"At the end of a long day hiking, your back deserves a soft, pillowy pad to rest on — as much as it deserves to not even notice it in your pack. These premium quality full and ultra-light-sized sleeping pads for backpacking are the lightest, most compressible pads with the highest quality materials that we have made," a senior spokesperson from Hyke & Byke said.

Available in full and ultra-light sizes, the company's sleeping pads feature thick, horizontal air channels that support the body comfortably. The product also features a micro-adjustment valve that allows users to adjust the air pressure to suit their preference. When not in use, hikers can roll up their sleeping pad and secure it with the attached roll faster before sliding into its light yet durable ripstop nylon carrying case. These sleeping pads for backpacking are extremely light and save a lot of space and weight.

Owing to its ultra-light water-repellent 70 D ripstop nylon, Hyke & Byke sleeping pads offer long-lasting durability. The full size of the inflatable sleeping pad is 76 inches by 24 inches and weighs 1 pound 12 ounces, while the ultra light sleeping pad is 72 inches by 20 inches and weighs 1 pound 8 ounces.

"When I first got the package, I was surprised at how small it was! I was sure that the mattress would be small and not very durable. I got it out, put air in it quickly and easily, and took it camping that weekend. It is narrow, so it probably wouldn't work for a larger person, but it worked great for me. I am a side sleeper, and I spent two nights on this. I never touched the ground, and it never lost air. I was extremely impressed! This would be perfect for the avid backpacker or mountain biker that needs to pack light or the casual camper looking to save space," a delighted user mentioned, recommending the product.

To find out more about Hyke & Byke's air mattress with pump, please visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

About Hyke & Byke

Hyke & Byke is a small but rapidly growing, independent outdoor gear company that was inspired and built by a group of entrepreneurial outdoorsmen who felt that the outdoor gear market was filled with overpriced products that could be better designed and sold at honest prices. We struggled for years to always find a great deal on each product we buy to support our addiction to the outdoors. After years of turmoil, we felt we could do better and launched Hyke & Byke to the public in 2015, after years of start-up conversations and planning efforts.

