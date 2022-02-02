Light Control Switches Market to Reach $12.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Light Control Switches Market by Product Type (Switches and Dimmer), Solution Type (Standalone Light Control Solutions and Integrated Light Control Solutions), Communication Technology (Wired Technology and Wireless Technology), Light Source (Incandescent, Fluorescent, High-intensity Discharge, Light Emitting Diode, and Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL)), and Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Highways & Roadways Lighting, Architectural Lighting, and Lighting for Public Places): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030." According to the report, the global light control switches industry was estimated at $7.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $12.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Growth in urbanization & industrialization, surge in usage of LEDs, CFLs & other lights, and rise in concerns toward industrial safety drive the growth of the global light control switches market. On the other hand, increase in trend of artificial intelligence impedes the growth to some extent. However, obligatory governing regulations, focus on energy saving, and flexibility of light control switches are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (205 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5779

COVID-19 scenario-

The construction industry was highly affected during the pandemic, especially during the initial period. This, in turn, led to a sharp decline in sale of light control switches across the world, thereby impacting the global light control switches market negatively.

However, the market is expected to revive soon.

The switches segment to retain the lion's share-

By product type, the switches segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global light control switches market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. Developments in electric infrastructure across the globe has led to increase in demand of for lights, which, in turn, has heightened the demand for switches too, thereby reinforcing the segment growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Light Control Switches Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5779?reqfor=covid

The wired technology segment to dominate by 2030-

By communication technology, the wired segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than four-fifths of the global light control switches market. High-end real estate developments have given way to increase in demand for light control switches, thus boosting the growth of the segment. The wireless technology segment, however, is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is because rapid infrastructural development and expansion of cities have led to surge in demand for smart homes and wireless technology.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2020-

By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global light control switches market, owing to rapid urbanization in the region. The market across Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. Expansion of real-estate, road network, rail network, and other technologies have increased the demand for lights, which boosts the light control switches market in Europe.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5779

Key players in the industry-

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideal Industries

Legrand S.A.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Schneider Electric and Signify (Philips Lighting)

Lutron Electronics

Panasonic

General Electric Company

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/light-control-switches-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Electrical House Market is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030

Electric Service Companies Market is anticipated to generate $49.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Power Distribution Unit Market is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Static VAR Compensator Market is projected to reach $1,135.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Medium Voltage Cables Market is expected to garner $54.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Dry Type Transformer Market is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

High Voltage Capacitor Market is projected to reach $30.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Cable Accessories Market is expected to reach $99.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030

High Voltage Cables Market is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Tactile Switches Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Pressure Switch Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Fault Current Limiter Market – Global Opportunity Analuysis and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Disconnector Switch Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030

Electric Utilities Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electrical Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Air Circuit Breaker Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Switchgear Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Low-voltage Switchgear Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Membrane Switch Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research