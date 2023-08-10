Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market is to grow by USD 4,289.97 million between 2022 and 2027 | The expanding application areas of LiDAR technology drive the market growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio, a leading provider of industry news and insights, is pleased to announce its latest report on the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market. The report highlights the estimated growth and forecast for the market between 2022 and 2027, predicting an increase in market size of USD 4,289.97 million and a rise at a CAGR of 24.45%.

The LiDAR market is being propelled by several key drivers. Technological advancements, such as Continuous-Wave Frequency Modulation (CWFM) sensors and Single-Photon LiDAR (SPL), are fostering innovation and collaboration among industry players. The adoption of CWFM technology, enhancing object detection accuracy, is a significant driver, especially in the burgeoning airborne LiDAR segment. The market's ability to cater to a wide range of sectors, including construction, engineering, and safety, further fuels its growth, despite challenges posed by high sensor costs. These drivers collectively contribute to the market's upward trajectory and expanding applications.

YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.37 % Key Countries North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

The report provides comprehensive insights into the market, and it is segmented by product - Airborne LiDAR and Terrestrial LiDAR, and by application - Corridor mapping, Engineering, ADAS and driverless cars, Environment, and Others. The market is also categorized by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, and South America. This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing diverse communication solutions and regions. Furthermore, it examines key trends shaping companies' landscape and identifies potential challenges faced by market players. To get insights into the key trends, download the sample report here!

The major Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market companies include DENSO Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., GEOKNO, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Hexagon AB, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., Ouster Inc., Phoenix LiDAR Systems, Quanergy Systems Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboSense, SICK AG SureStar, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, YellowScan and Zephir Ltd.

These companies are actively implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches, to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market.

The LiDAR market is driven by technological advancements, particularly in Continuous-Wave Frequency Modulation (CWFM) sensors and Single-Photon LiDAR (SPL), which are fostering collaborations and innovative product launches. The adoption of CWFM technology for enhanced object detection accuracy is a notable trend, with the airborne LiDAR segment, especially in mapping and defense applications, witnessing rapid expansion. Despite challenges like high sensor costs, the widespread usability of LiDAR across diverse sectors such as construction, engineering, safety, and more remains a compelling driver for its continuous market expansion.

