Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market size is set to grow by USD 219.8 million from 2024-2028, Growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies boost the market, Technavio

The global light-emitting diode (LED) market is estimated to grow by USD 219.8 million from 2024 to 2028, at a CAGR of 18.52%, according to Technavio. The market growth is driven by the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies, with a trend towards intelligent lighting systems. However, the high average cost per fixture poses a challenge. Key market players include Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The target market for LED lights includes residential, commercial, industrial, and outdoor applications.

Global light-emitting diode (LED) market 2024-2028

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 219.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, Taiwan, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux

Inc., Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Ennostar Inc.,

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., General

Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies,

Havells India Ltd., LITE ON Technology Corp.,

Lumileds Holding BV, Nichia Corp., Samsung

Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co.

Ltd., Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global

Holdings Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and

Zumtobel Group AG

Market Driver

The digital revolution is transforming the lighting industry with the adoption of intelligent lighting systems and controls. Energy efficiency and cost savings are key drivers for businesses seeking to upgrade their lighting. Intelligent LED fixtures incorporate occupancy and daylight sensors, automatically adjusting artificial lighting based on natural daylight. Wireless controls enable easy adjustment of lighting settings. In industrial and outdoor applications, long-lasting LEDs withstand harsh conditions and offer energy savings. LEDs integrated with sensors and controls optimize energy usage and provide valuable data for energy analysis and maintenance. The increasing demand for these advanced lighting solutions will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The LED market is thriving in the lighting technology sector, with LED lighting becoming increasingly popular due to its energy efficiency and longer lifespan compared to traditional bulbs. LED technology is not just limited to lighting but also used extensively in display backlighting applications, such as TVs and computer monitors. LED products, including LED bulbs, fixtures, panels, screens, signage, and street lights, offer cost-effective financial savings in the long run. Backlighting, a key application of LED technology, is a trending area with its use in ceiling lights, LED drivers, and LED grow lights. The LED value chain includes LED chips and components, which are environment-friendly and free from harmful substances like mercury. The production cost of LED products is decreasing, making them more accessible to businesses and consumers. LED technology's energy efficiency and cost savings have led to its widespread adoption in various industries, including advertising, horticulture, and outdoor lighting. Despite the initial investment, the financial savings and environmental benefits make LED lighting a sound business decision.

Market Challenges

The LED market faces challenges due to the higher initial costs for consumers, which include the expense of LED fixtures and installation labor. In older homes, the need for electrical system renovations increases these costs. Additionally, the adoption of smart lighting solutions involves extra expenses for IoT infrastructure. Price variations among manufacturers for smart lighting products further hinder market growth. Despite declining Average Selling Prices (ASPs) for LED lighting products, these factors impede widespread adoption.

The LED market is thriving, with LED lighting leading the charge as the new energy-efficient alternative to traditional incandescent light sources. LED bulbs and fixtures offer numerous benefits, including longer lifespan, energy savings, and versatility in applications. From LED displays and signage to LED panels and screens, the industry is innovating at a rapid pace. LED technology is used in various sectors, including street lights, grow lights, floodlights, tubes, downlights, headlights, and more. LED manufacturers and suppliers are investing heavily in research and development to improve production, materials, components, and controllers. The LED market trends reflect a shift towards sustainable and cost-effective lighting solutions, making it an exciting space for businesses and consumers alike.

Segment Overview

This light-emitting diode (led) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Luminaires

1.2 Lamps Application 2.1 General lighting

2.2 Automotive lighting

2.3 Backlight

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Luminaires- The Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market is experiencing significant growth due to its energy efficiency and long lifespan. LED lights consume less power than traditional bulbs, making them cost-effective for businesses. Additionally, LED technology offers various color options and can be used in various applications, from indoor lighting to outdoor signs. Companies are investing in LED technology to reduce energy costs and enhance their brand image through visually appealing lighting solutions.

Research Analysis

The LED market encompasses various applications of Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs), including LED lighting, energy-efficient bulbs and fixtures, LED displays, signage, strips, and backlighting. LED technology offers numerous advantages such as energy efficiency, long lifespan, and versatility. It is increasingly being adopted for innovative uses like LED grow lights, floodlights, tubes, and advanced solutions for backlighting, engineering, and design. Ongoing research and developments in LED production, materials, modules, and engineering continue to expand its applications and benefits. LED innovations include improvements in color rendering, dimming capabilities, and smart connectivity, making it a preferred choice for various industries and consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market refers to the global industry dedicated to the production, development, and application of LED technology for various lighting and display purposes. LED lighting is a revolutionary energy-efficient alternative to traditional incandescent light sources, using semiconductor materials to emit light directly from electrical energy. LED technology is utilized in various applications, including LED bulbs, fixtures, displays, signage, street lights, strips, backlighting, grow lights, floodlights, tubes, downlights, headlights, and more. LED innovations offer numerous benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, longer lifespan, and environment-friendly production, as they do not contain mercury like traditional bulbs. LED market trends reflect the continuous advancements in LED technology, including improvements in efficiency, design, engineering, and production processes. The LED industry is a dynamic and innovative sector, with ongoing research and development efforts to expand its applications and offer financial savings to consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Luminaires



Lamps

Application

General Lighting



Automotive Lighting



Backlight



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

