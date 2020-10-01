Light Engine Design Corp. changes name to Curtis Mathes Corporation

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) has changed its name to the Curtis Mathes Corporation (CMC). This is a strategic move to leverage the iconic Curtis Mathes brand to generate greater market visibility for CMC subsidiaries Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. and Curtis Mathes Therapeutics, Inc..

"The cannabis industry is responding exceptionally well to our award-winning Harvester grow light and we hope that similarly, the recovery and fitness industries will gravitate to our forthcoming red light therapy technologies," remarked Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Chief Scientific Officer, "Utilizing the highly recognizable Curtis Mathes name for our parent company allows us to synchronize our brands for greater recognition and market prominence."

"We believe that this latest move will elevate the profile of our ongoing efforts," said Robert Manes, CMC's President and COO, "People generally have a very favorable recollection of the Curtis Mathes brand from their illustrious days as an innovator and titan in the entertainment electronics space. We wish to capitalize on this nostalgia to inform the masses about our latest innovations that are specifically tailored for the new frontiers of medicine and athletic recovery."

We are truly grateful for the support of CMC shareholders. The company diligently posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJhCXtYw55eLRkkiBDZQFQ). We will notify the public as we change over the name on our various communication channels.

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (formerly Light Engine Design Corp.): CMC is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com.

