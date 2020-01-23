Light Engine Design Corp. Expands Advisory Board with Plant Geneticists Adam Jacques and Christian West

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) has invited ZED Therapeutics' chief geneticist Adam Jacques and director of cultivation, Christian West, to join the advisory board in an effort to develop novel horticultural lighting technologies for the hemp and cannabis sectors.

ZED Therapeutics currently holds a genetic library of over 300 novel cultivars of high-cannabidiol (CBD) hemp genetics; several of which express CBD concentrations above 25% (w/w). ZED has also developed proprietary technologies for the conversion of high-THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) cannabis into analogous high-CBD hemp, and several high-yielding single stalk varietals that can be harvested in less than 8 weeks. The expanding relationship between TLED and ZED has already resulted in the development of novel technologies to improve the environmental stewardship and operational efficiency of greenhouse cultivation.

"I am looking forward to working with Adam and Chris in these quickly-expanding markets," said TLED Chief Operating Officer, Robert Manes, "we've already identified several ways to work together to research and develop novel technologies and methodologies to maximize quality and production."

About the Company: TLED is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company will provide high-quality consumer lighting products, as well as specialize in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing unique light emitting diode (LED) technologies for the use in homes, municipalities, commercial buildings and operations, and biological lighting industries, including algae, horticulture, and human phototherapy markets.

