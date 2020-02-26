Light Engine Design Corp. to Provide Lighting and Technical Consulting to Large Scale Cannabis Project in Oklahoma

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp.'s (OTC: TLED) wholly-owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company, announces an expanding partnership with a prominent nutraceutical company in Oklahoma. The terms of collaboration remain to be formalized; however, Tall Trees will be providing technical consulting and operational management, in addition to being the exclusive lighting provider for both the indoor and greenhouse facilities. Combined, the cultivation space surpasses 100,000 sq. ft.

The facility will be one of the first large scale configurations to utilize the new Harvester™ lighting system. The Harvester's novel light spectrum and photon delivery are designed to maximize yield and phytochemical content, while also being economical and environmentally responsible. For more information about our novel horticultural lighting technologies, visit: http://talltreesled.com/why-full-spectrum-light/

"Success in the cannabis/hemp sector boils down to differentiation and execution," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, President and Chief Science Officer. "We are excited to bring the Harvester and our collective expertise to help facilitate a successful venture."

About the Light Engine Design Corp.: Light Engine Design Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industries. www.ledesigncorp.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Light Engine Design Corp.

Related Links

http://www.ledesigncorp.com

