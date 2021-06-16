Light E.N.T. Announces First Patient Enrolled in Drug Trial for Treatment of Tinnitus (Ringing Sound in Ear)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Light E.N.T is excited to announce that Dr. Joshua Light, a nationally recognized medical, and surgical, expert in the treatment of Inner Ear conditions, is a principal investigator for the Phase 2 OTO-313 clinical trial for the treatment of Tinnitus. He has recently enrolled and treated the very first subject in the United States.

"The robust clinical trial department at Light E.N.T. gives our patients access to the newest innovations in the treatment of ear and sinus conditions." says Dr. Light. "Many of today's most widely used ear and sinus surgical devices and medications were first used at Light E.N.T. through clinical trials, but OTO-313 is the most important one yet. Millions of people suffer from ringing in their ears, or 'Tinnitus', and there has never been a medication which has been proven effective. Tinnitus can disrupt sleep, interfere with concentration at work, or even disrupt leisure activities. This often leads to severe anxiety and depression. The OTO-313 investigational drug offers a potential breakthrough, and we hope that it can finally bring relief to patients who are suffering from Tinnitus." says Dr. Light.

The OTO-313 trial is evaluating the effectiveness of an investigational drug (a drug that has not been approved for use outside of clinical research studies) to help people ages 18 to 75 with early-onset tinnitus that affects one ear.

Some participants in this tinnitus study will have access to this new drug. Tinnitus affects between 15-20% of people, and pioneering treatments can help improve the quality of life for millions. Being a part of a clinical study with such a wide impact is not only needed, but is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling, too.

Those who are interested in participating in the clinical study offered by Light E.N.T. can reach out to the clinic via their website, listed below. After a short questionnaire to determine if those interested pre-qualify, the clinic will perform a more thorough examination to determine final eligibility.

Members of the press who would like the opportunity to speak to Dr. Light, the patients receiving treatment, or would like to observe treatment taking place are encouraged to reach out.

About Dr. Light

Dr. Light is a double board certified physician in Otolaryngology. Dr. Light received his E.N.T. training at NYU Medical Center. His subspecialty focus includes the medical and surgical treatment of Ear Disease, for which he received fellowship training at the Ear Research Foundation. He is an expert Otologic Surgeon who specializes in Stapedectomy surgery for otosclerosis, Tympanic Membrane Reconstruction, and Cochlear Implantation. He is also an expert in the treatment of Meniere's Disease and Vertigo. He has numerous scientific publications which are frequently cited in his field.

Dr. Light also specializes in the area of Sinus Surgery and Allergy treatment, and is a nationally recognized expert in minimally invasive office techniques for managing chronic sinusitis with balloon dilation, and drug delivery stents for sinus disease.

About Light E.N.T.

Light E.N.T. is an ear, nose, and throat clinic located in Palm Beach County, Florida. They offer medical and surgical care to patients with ear conditions, hearing loss, vertigo, nose, sinus and allergy symptoms. The specialists at Light E.N.T are dedicated to offering innovative and breakthrough treatments that improve their patients' health and well-being. To learn more about Light E.N.T. or their tinnitus trial, contact them via their website at https://www.lightent.com/tinnitus-clinical-trial/ .

