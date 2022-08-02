Light E.N.T. Seeks Volunteers for ENLIGHTEN I Phase 3 Clinical Research Study in Chronic Rhinosinusitis

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Light E.N.T. is seeking volunteers for Phase 3 of the ENLIGHTEN I clinical research study. This research study evaluates an investigational product as a potential new therapy for Chronic Rhinosinusitis . The study's goal is to provide an alternative treatment for CRS other than sinus surgery. Dr. Joshua Light, M.D., a double board-certified Otolaryngology physician, specializing in the medical and surgical treatment of ear and sinus disease, hopes to provide treatment for those suffering from chronic sinusitis.

CRS is a condition that causes the sinuses to become swollen for at least three consecutive months. It can cause congestion, facial pressure, pain, mucus discharge, and a reduced sense of smell.

Light E.N.T.'s clinical research studies help doctors determine safe and effective medical treatments for patients. The ENLIGHTEN I study will explore whether the study product is safe and effective at improving CRS symptoms. The study product is LYR-210, a small mesh that fits inside the nasal passages and reduces swelling.

Those interested in participating in Phase 3 of the clinical research study must have chronic sinusitis, and have been proven to have not responded to at least two other CRS treatments. Other requirements apply.

If you are interested in joining Light E.N.T.'s study and finding a treatment for your chronic sinusitis contact Light E.N.T.

About Light E.N.T.

Light E.N.T. is an Ear, Nose, and Throat practice and surgical facility. Their mission is to provide optimum treatment to all patients and ensure the best treatment plan for each patient.

