Light Field Market by Technology, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Sep 24, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Field Market by Technology (Hardware (Imaging Solutions, Light Field Displays), Software), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Architecture, Industrial, Defense), and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The light field market size is expected to grow from USD 76 million in 2021 to USD 154 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the light field market are improved visual effects technology in movies and games, customized marketing, escalated need for prototyping, and medical imaging.
Market for hardware segment to account for larger market share during the forecast period
The hardware segment is expected to continue to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The increasing research for developing light field displays such as VR headsets and light field screens is expected to fuel the light field market. The software segment of the light field market has also seen rising demand from the animation and VFX sectors of the media and entertainment industry.
Media & entertainment vertical to hold the largest size during the forecast period
The media & entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The light field market is expected to dominate the media and entertainment vertical, with an increased focus on auto stereoscopy. Auto stereoscopy can display stereoscopic pictures on screens without the viewer wearing any 3D glasses. This technology works by utilizing motion parallax and wide viewing angles and provides viewers an illusion of 3D imaging. Presently, auto stereoscopy is used in AR and VR systems. AR technology is used to improve the perception of reality among viewers on screens or glasses. Similarly, VR technology also alters the real world with a simulated one on screens and glasses. The light field display development kit includes hardware, software, and support services, which enable businesses to create industry-leading mixed-reality products.
North America is expected to capture largest market size during the forecast period
Presently, the light field market in North America is the largest revenue contributor compared to other regions; organizations are extensively investing in light field and 3D imaging for technological advancements to fuel the market growth in North America. This region has been amenable toward adopting light field and 3D imaging in companies to enhance visualization and augmented customer experience.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Light Field Market
4.2 Market, by Technology
4.3 Light Field Market, by Vertical and Region
4.4 Market, by Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Improving Visual Effects Technology in Movies and Games
5.2.1.2 Customized Marketing
5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Prototyping and Medical Imaging
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Software Corruption and Privacy Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Hd Viewing Experience
5.2.3.2 Development of Artificial Intelligence Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Skilled Workforce
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Applications of Light Field Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Illumination Engineering
6.3 Light Field Rendering
6.4 Synthetic Aperture Photography
6.5 3D Display
6.6 Brain Imaging
7 Light Field Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Imaging Solutions
7.2.1.1 Light Field Camera
7.2.1.2 Function
7.2.1.2.1 3D Modeling
7.2.1.2.2 3D Scanning
7.2.1.2.3 Layout and Animation
7.2.1.2.4 3D Rendering
7.2.1.2.5 Image Reconstruction
7.2.2 Light Field Display
7.2.2.1 Vr Glasses
7.2.2.2 Light Field Projectors
7.2.2.3 Light Field Screens
7.3 Software
8 Light Field Market, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Media & Entertainment
8.3 Healthcare
8.4 Architecture
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Defense
8.7 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2020
10.3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant
10.3.1 Star
10.3.2 Emerging Leader
10.3.3 Pervasive
10.3.4 Participant
10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
10.4.1 Product Launches
10.4.2 Deals
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Avegant
11.1.2 Fovi 3D
11.1.3 Otoy
11.1.4 Japan Display
11.1.5 Raytrix
11.1.6 Fathom Optics
11.1.7 Nvidia
11.1.8 Light Field Lab
11.1.9 Holografika
11.1.10 Leia
11.1.11 Quidient
11.2 Other Key Players
11.2.1 Apple Inc.
11.2.2 Sony Corporation
11.2.3 Google LLC
11.2.4 Toshiba
11.2.5 K - Lens Gmbh
11.2.6 Creal
11.2.7 Aye3D
11.2.8 Mopic Labs
11.2.9 Photonic Crystal Co.
11.2.10 Looking Glass Factory
11.2.11 Dimenco
11.2.12 Wooptix
11.2.13 Polight
11.2.14 Surface Optics Corporation
12 Adjacent & Related Market
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y8odp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article