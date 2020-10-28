Light Field Video Conferencing - Emulating A Window Into Reality

MADRID, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, video conferencing has become a common method for conducing meetings across geographical and time zones for corporations. This trend has accelerated during the current Covid-19 pandemic making apps such as Teams, Zoom, Meet and WebEx a staple item for both corporate teams and social personal interaction. Even though each party can view the other on a flat panel display, it is not enough to get an immersive feeling of physical presence. Wooptix, a Spanish startup with expertise from astrophysics, is introducing a new imaging technology that acquires live light field video enabling 3D depth and multiview for a fully immersive video conference experience.

This company has developed the first ever single lens light field camera capable of capturing light field video without the loss of resolution and rendering the video in live on a light field display. This camera will open new immersive capabilities not available such as 3D video conferencing, feeling of depth, multi angle views, accurate removal of background, etc. The video acquired can be rendered in real time on any display type, ranging from standard 2D flat panel to 3D stereo and auto-stereo displays, even including futuristic holographic integral displays which will enable total optical immersion. The uniqueness of the camera is in the advanced software algorithm powering the live image analysis with every pixel being analyzed and classified.

Applications of the camera

The applications for light field imaging and video are wide spanning ranging from consumer level camera features to professional and high-end movie production cameras with advanced postproduction editing features. While Wooptix light field video allows for unlimited number of viewpoints, 3D video allows for only two viewpoints. Due to this, Wooptix light field camera allows video conferencing participants a total immersive, emulating a window to reality using light field displays like the Looking Glass or 3D glasses free ones. This experience will allow improved experience in fields like tele health, remote surgeries, endoscopy, and depth map generation, that is critical for self-driving car technology.

This camera will be made available to early developers now in Europe, US and Asia.

Javier Elizalde +34 600 719 050 / [email protected]

Jan Gaudestad +1 (415) 684 3384 / [email protected]

SOURCE Wooptix