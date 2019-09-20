Light Functions as Art with Kichler Lighting

What defines contemporary style? Today's definition includes clean lines and smooth surfaces, but tomorrow's might be different. A few key elements of today's contemporary style include:

Minimal appeal: contemporary style is all about making a maximum statement with a few well-chosen and well-placed accessories. Incorporating color: neutrals create a well-balanced backdrop for unexpected pops of color that can be incorporated in a pillow, a piece of art or a lighting fixture. Mixed textures and materials: pair a vintage chair with modern accessories, or consider layering opposing textures, such as leather and jute, to create visual interest and one-of-a-kind looks, both indoors and out. Layered light: contemporary style focuses on the use of natural light and incorporates layered lighting to create ambience for any room of the home. Look to include accent lighting, downlights and LED tape light to showcase architecture, and statement lighting for added visual appeal.

Artfully designed light fixtures make a statement in any room of the home, providing more opportunities to infuse contemporary design. "The integration of LED has enabled lighting to function as art," says Jeff Dross, corporate director, education and industry trends, Kichler Lighting. "Designers now have more creative freedom without the concern for where to place the light source." And each piece in the élan line is a modern sculpture made with high-end materials and distinctive finishes.

From the foyer to the family room, every space in your home should tell a story. Create a focal point and create art with light from Kichler Lighting.

Making an entrance

Elevate your entry with a sleek, modern chandelier like élan's Bonham. An art form in itself, Bonham draws inspiration from gravity-defying acrobatic performers whose grace and precision capture the imagination. Add texture and depth to large living spaces with Vey – layering a mix of mid-century modern, sputnik shape combined with on-trend faux shagreen.

Creativity in the kitchen

A well-lit kitchen allows at-home chefs to let their creative juices flow, while sophisticated and elaborate pendants add drama to the workspace. These artful displays can portray a variety of inspirations, such as a goldsmith-inspired profile that's as dramatic as one's favorite pair of earrings. The Delsey™ collection offers slim lines that hold the sleek LED light to create on-trend oval shapes.

Glamorous bathrooms

A bathroom should be just as beautiful as the rest of your home and task lighting for the vanity can be both elegant and functional. A contemporary touch on a classic design, opt for mirrors, such as the Ryame™ collection, that feature a sleek LED framework surrounding a reflective surface. This helps to create the illusion of a floating shadowbox that's both art and light.

To learn more about the art of lighting, visit élan by Kichler Lighting.

