Light Guide Systems Launches TrainAR™ Augmented Reality Training System

Built on our leading LightGuideAR™ software platform, TrainAR™ integrates a high-powered projector with 3D vision in a ruggedized structure fit for the factory floor or the training lab. The Light Guide TrainAR™ system projects a digital operating "canvas" onto virtually any work surface to provide audio and visual prompts and guidance, pacing and audio and visual confirmation. Customer data confirms quality improvements of 80-90% and cycle time reduction of 40-50%, and customers have documented system payback in just weeks by utilizing Light Guide Systems as a training tool.

The TrainAR™ system also comes pre-loaded with standard training routine templates, and a simple yet powerful programming interface that makes customizing these standard templates fast and simple. Just import pictures and videos into a desktop folder, drag and drop these visual display features onto the digital canvas, and you are ready to start training your workforce. The TrainAR™ system will also issue a digital "certificate of completion" once a user has successfully completed a given training program and the associated lesson test.

The Light Guide TrainAR™ system includes all required software and hardware, an easy to assemble training workstation, and pre-programmed configuration and calibration routines built right into the Windows PC included with the system. Users will be able to assemble and program the system within hours and be ready for high-impact training for new employees and work processes.

Visit www.lightguidesys.com/trainar/ for more information.

About Light Guide Systems

Light Guide Systems (and parent company OPS Solutions) have created patented Augmented Reality products that use proprietary software and high-powered projector systems to provide visual workflow and confirmation of complex manual processes. From assembly to quality control to training, Light Guide Systems' technology provides the visualization, traceability, and flexibility demanded by leading companies worldwide. Key industries include automotive, aerospace, agriculture, energy, heavy equipment, food preparation, and medical. Light Guide Systems is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, with a European location in the Czech Republic and a sales office in Suzhou, China. Learn more at www.lightguidesys.com or www.lightguidesys.eu.

Press Contact

Eve Ryznar

248-374-8000 Ext. 0

eve.ryznar@ops-solutions.com

SOURCE Light Guide Systems

