Light In Weight, Heavy In Features: Introducing The EOS Rebel SL3 Compact Digital SLR Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining ease-of-use with high-image quality, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today unveiled the EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera, the smallest and lightest product within the current EOS lineup. Weighing just 15.84 oz1, the EOS Rebel SL3 offers users a compact system delivering high-resolution images – complete with an APS-C imaging sensor, DIGIC 8 Image Processor and 3.0-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen as well as 4K video, a first for the EOS Rebel lineup. Compatible with Canon's full line of interchangeable EF and EF-S lenses, along with the ability to instantly send images to compatible smartphones through Auto Image Transfer via Wi-Fi®connectivity2, the EOS Rebel SL3 is the tool needed to empower aspiring photographers to capture gorgeous shots quickly and easily.

"Since its inception, the EOS Rebel product line has aimed to provide imaging excellence for entry-level visual storytellers," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Therefore, it was imperative that the next step in the EOS Rebel journey include innovative features such as 4K video and DIGIC 8 Image Processor to meet the needs of emerging photographers, while living up to the high-image quality and compact size EOS Rebel DSLRs are known for."

The EOS Rebel SL3 carries a powerful 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, enabling users to snap photos and express themselves across a multitude of settings – whether it be a beautiful night scene, stunning family-vacation destination or a picturesque landscape. The camera is equipped with Canon's DIGIC 8 processor – first introduced in the EOS M50 and later built into the revolutionary EOS R full-frame mirrorless system. DIGIC 8 helps improve autofocus performance and allows for the processing of 4K video and 4K time-lapse movies – helping budding videographers record scenes such as the colorful evening skyline in brilliant detail.

The EOS Rebel SL3 features autofocus (AF) capabilities, delivering nine AF points across the optical viewfinder. This includes a new Spot AF which allows users to focus on a precise area within the subject. The EOS Rebel SL3 is the first DSLR in the Canon EOS line to feature Dual Pixel CMOS AF3 with Eye Detection AF in Live View shooting mode. With its optical viewfinder and Live View LCD monitor, photographers can enjoy two different ways of shooting and customize their experience based on the scene. The system is also the first Canon EOS SLR to incorporate a Smooth Skin setting, which can help render skin tones as well as Creative Assist – an interface by which users can check and seamlessly change shooting conditions in Live View4– such as white balance or brightness – in real time.

Additional key features of the EOS Rebel SL3 camera include:

Feature Assistant that guides and offers tips for more effective shooting

Continuous shooting mode up to 5.0 fps

Digital Lens Optimizer that corrects optical shifting automatically, even without a computer5

The EOS Rebel SL3 will be available toward the end of April for purchase in black and white color options for an estimated retail price of $599.99, for the body only and $749.99 for the body with a EF-S 18-55 f/4-5.6 IS STM lens*. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

1 Includes battery and SD memory card (confirms with CIPA standards).

2 Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.0 or later and the Camera Connect app.

3 Based on results of AF speed tests in accordance with CIPA guidelines. Results may vary depending on shooting conditions and lens in use. Relies on internal measurement method.

Shutter speed: 1/500 or more

Lens used: EF 50 mm f/1.8 STM

Aperture: within three steps of maximum aperture

Using a fully charged battery pack LP-E17, at 23˚C

4 Available AF points may decrease when shooting with AF cropping or in movie mode, or depending on camera settings or lens attached.

5 Up to three lenses can be registered at once within the camera.

*Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

