Light metal packaging market size to grow by USD 9,420.12 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising focus on improving shelf life of products to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global light metal packaging market size is estimated to increase by USD 9,420.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.32%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light Metal Packaging Market 2023-2027

Light metal packaging market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global light metal packaging market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer light metal packaging in the market are Al Suhaimi Holding Co., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Baosteel Group Corp., Can One Berhad, CANPACK SA, Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Dongwon Group, Envases Group, GZ Industries Ltd., Interpack Group, Mahmood Saeed Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Nampak Ltd., Orora Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., SWAN Industries Thailand Ltd., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Ardagh Group SA - The company offers light metal packaging solutions under the brands Warsteiner and 2Wine cans.

The company offers light metal packaging solutions under the brands Warsteiner and 2Wine cans. Ball Corp. - The company offers light metal packaging solutions such as cans and beverage bottles.

The company offers light metal packaging solutions such as cans and beverage bottles. Baosteel Group Corp. - The company offers light metal packaging solutions such as aluminum cans, metal cover and tinplates.

Light Metal Packaging Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This light metal packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, healthcare, and paint and chemicals and others), product (caps/stoppers and lids, aluminum boxes/casks and drums, steel and iron cans, crown corks, and collapsible tubular aluminum containers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The food and beverages segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the food and beverage industry across the globe drives the growth of the segment. Also, among all packaging forms, metal is the most adaptable and it combines barrier properties with physical protection, recyclability, and consumer acceptance. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global light metal packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global light metal packaging market.

Europe will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in Europe will witness steady growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for food, healthcare, personal care products, and household products, and the presence of well-known retailers across. For instance, in September 2021 , the European Aluminum and Metal Packaging Europe (MPE) announced the launch of a joint roadmap aimed at achieving 100% recycling of aluminum beverage cans in the region by 2030. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Light Metal Packaging Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products drives the growth of the light metal packaging market.

of products drives the growth of the light metal packaging market. Owing to the need to extend food shelf life and reduce waste, metal packaging has emerged.

Furthermore, foods with metal packaging do not require additives and the food packed in metal packaging retains its original taste for a long time without compromising its nutritional value.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the light metal packaging market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The advent of resealable cans is an emerging light metal packaging market trend.

is an emerging light metal packaging market trend. Generally, resealable cans contain an aluminum can lid that incorporates a flat plastic opening mechanism.

For instance, in Europe , Ball is one of the most important suppliers of resealable beverage cans in its product portfolio.

, Ball is one of the most important suppliers of resealable beverage cans in its product portfolio. Furthermore, since a security measure against tampering, consumers can also check if the can has already been opened.

Hence, such emerging trends boost the growth of the light metal packaging market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The increasing demand for flexible packaging challenges the growth of the light metal packaging market.

challenges the growth of the light metal packaging market. Flexible plastic packaging is easy to open, transport, store, and reseal, whereas, rigid packaging products are prone to breakage and corrosion. But flexible plastic packaging has high tensile strength and barrier properties.

For instance, various products such as juice, wine, and milk require an adequate oxygen barrier.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the light metal packaging market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Light Metal Packaging Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the light metal packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the light metal packaging market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the light metal packaging market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of light metal packaging market vendors

Light Metal Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,420.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al Suhaimi Holding Co., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Baosteel Group Corp., Can One Berhad, CANPACK SA, Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Dongwon Group, Envases Group, GZ Industries Ltd., Interpack Group, Mahmood Saeed Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Nampak Ltd., Orora Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., SWAN Industries Thailand Ltd., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

