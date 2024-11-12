LIGHT OF THE WORLD Key Art and Teaser Trailer Revealed for Upcoming Animated Feature Film

Timeless 2D Animation Effort Led by The Salvation Poem Project

In Theaters Nationwide September 5, 2025

SPARTA, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Poem Project is thrilled to reveal the key art and teaser trailer for their upcoming animated feature film, LIGHT OF THE WORLD, set to release in theaters nationwide September 5, 2025.

Set in 30 AD and told from the perspective of John the Apostle as a teen, LIGHT OF THE WORLD will captivate audiences as it highlights the lasting impact of Jesus Christ by beautifully exploring Jesus' ministry from the beginning all the way through His crucifixion and resurrection—a timeless story that continues to inspire and transform lives today.

"We are excited to share this story of hope, love, and faith with audiences around the world," said Brennan McPherson, Producer of LIGHT OF THE WORLD and President of The Salvation Poem Project. "The stunning animation and compelling narrative of LIGHT OF THE WORLD will transport viewers to the time of Jesus, and remind them of the enduring significance of his message."

Directed by John J. Schafer (SUPERBOOK) and Tom Bancroft (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LION KING, MULAN), with Animation Director Tony Bancroft (MULAN, MARY POPPINS RETURNS, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY) and produced by Brennan McPherson with The Salvation Poem Project, LIGHT OF THE WORLD promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences of all ages.

"We are bringing a modern 2D animation approach to the timeless story of Jesus from a perspective that will resonate with the whole family," said Director John J. Schafer. "I am so excited for audiences to experience this story on the big screen."

SYNOPSIS: It's 30 AD and everyone is expectantly awaiting the coming Messiah. While Jesus isn't exactly what they imagined, there is something special about this man. Soon John, James, Andrew, Peter, and others begin to follow Jesus on an unexpected adventure. This beautifully animated story of Jesus is told through the eyes of his beloved young friend, the Apostle John. From the beginning of Jesus' ministry through his crucifixion and resurrection, LIGHT OF THE WORLD powerfully illustrates how Jesus of Nazareth changed the world forever and still changes lives today! LIGHT OF THE WORLD releases in theaters, September 5, 2025.

About The Salvation Poem Project

The Salvation Poem Project is a team of filmmakers, game developers, and multimedia storytellers whose goal is to share Jesus with the world through song and story. Hundreds of millions worldwide have been exposed to The Salvation Poem Project's intellectual property through printed literature, radio and tv broadcasts, websites, social media, smartphone apps (and more) in nearly 90 languages.

