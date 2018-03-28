Light on Light Magazine Debuts Online From the Interspiritual Network, a Member of the UNITY EARTH Network

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interspiritual Network, a member of the UNITY EARTH network, announces the launch of Light on Light, a free digital magazine dedicated to illuminating the light of wisdom, inspiration, and transformation found within spiritual practices and inspired lifestyles for the flourishing of health, mind, and spirit every day available via ISSUU (click here). Featuring renowned contributors across the global integral, interfaith, and interspiritual communities, Light on Light welcomes the sharing of journeys and practices across the myriad of pathways of world wisdom traditions.

Host Editor, Karuna, extends a warm welcome in this issue to contributors including Ken Wilber, Dustin DiPerna, Rev. Deborah Moldow, Rev. Diane Berke, and Spotlight on Yoga Practices featuring Snatam Kaur, Shiva Rea, Elena Brower, Denise Scotto, and Irina Morrison, as well as sacred musician, GuruGanesha Singh, among many others.

The importance of spiritual practices in the nurturing of greater compassion, peace, justice, and loving-kindness actions is key, as Ben Bowler, Executive Director of UNITY EARTH describes, "It is practice alone that leads us experientially to the place beyond hope, beyond belief, beyond even knowing from where the miraculous can become the everyday."

His sentiments are echoed by Dr. Kurt Johnson, Contributing Editor of Light on Light, "Individual spiritual practice forms the underpinning of everything else we do." Spiritual practices show up in all aspects of our daily lives, relationships, careers, hobbies, health, wellbeing, nutrition, fashion, families, ceremonies, among others. Light on Light honors the light found within the myriad of pathways, as well as, the light within each one of us, welcoming all to share their journeys, to explore, and to shine with us here.

Light on Light from the Interspiritual Network, a member of the UNITY EARTH network, is a free digital magazine dedicated to illuminating the light of wisdom, inspiration, and transformation found within spiritual practices and inspired lifestyles for the flourishing of health, mind, and spirit every day. Featuring renowned contributors across the myriad of pathways of world wisdom traditions, interfaith, and interspirituality communities, Light on Light honors the light found within all pathways and the inner light within each person.

